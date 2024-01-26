AUS vs WI | Twitter in disbelief as Roach rips through Australia in Kangaroos horror show at Gabba

‌West Indies added 45 runs to their overnight tally of 266/8 in the first session of Day 2 at the day/night Test at Gabba to post a competitive score of 311 in the final encounter of the Australian summer. Kevin Sinclair largely anchored the side's effort by registering a half-century on debut which was only possible because of the support provided by Kemar Roach at the other, the tailender lasting 40 balls before being undone by an unfortunate run-out. However, he more than made up for the mishap with a seething spell at the stroke of Dinner to put West Indies in the driver's seat for the first time in the series.