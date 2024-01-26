More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter in disbelief as Roach rips through Australia in Kangaroos horror show at Gabba

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kemar Roach snared three wickets in as many overs to leave Australia on the brink at Dinner on Day 2

Complacency breeds incompetence and such seemed to be the story for Australia in Brisbane after a top-order collapse left them staring at a first-innings deficit. After getting bowled out for 311, the Windies snared four wickets in five overs to have the hosts reeling at 24/4 at Dinner.

‌West Indies added 45 runs to their overnight tally of 266/8 in the first session of Day 2 at the day/night Test at Gabba to post a competitive score of 311 in the final encounter of the Australian summer. Kevin Sinclair largely anchored the side's effort by registering a half-century on debut which was only possible because of the support provided by Kemar Roach at the other, the tailender lasting 40 balls before being undone by an unfortunate run-out. However, he more than made up for the mishap with a seething spell at the stroke of Dinner to put West Indies in the driver's seat for the first time in the series.
The pacer began wreaking havoc in his first over itself, getting a length ball to nip back sharply and trapping a shuffling Steve Smith on the pads plumb in front of the stumps. Alzarri Joseph at the other end responded by getting Marnus Labuschagne to nick a back-of-a-length delivery to second slip where Sinclair took a diving screamer before handing the center stage back to his senior partner-in-crime. The Kangaroos just had two balls to survive to get through to the break safely but the veteran first scalped Cameron Green on the penultimate ball courtesy of a lousy drive straight to the hands of catching mid-off and then strangled Travis Head down leg side for a golden duck.
Roach was expectedly static with his effort and wheeled away in celebration with his teammates chasing before being flanked by them as he led the team down the tunnel in front of a rousing ovation at the usually hostile Gabba. Twitterati similarly echoed their praises for the potentially game changing spell by Roach and speculated over a possible first victory Down Under for the Caribbean outfit since 2003.

