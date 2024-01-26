AUS vs WI | Twitter in disbelief as Roach rips through Australia in Kangaroos horror show at Gabba
Kemar Roach snared three wickets in as many overs to leave Australia on the brink at Dinner on Day 2|
Complacency breeds incompetence and such seemed to be the story for Australia in Brisbane after a top-order collapse left them staring at a first-innings deficit. After getting bowled out for 311, the Windies snared four wickets in five overs to have the hosts reeling at 24/4 at Dinner.
Gone!
First ball for Travis Head! 😬— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2024
Kemar Roach will be on a hat-trick in 40 minutes time! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/cGsQuOOh53
Screamer!
A fourth-slip SCREAMER!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2024
Kevin Sinclair is having a debut to remember! #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/jrwK4jmkuD
Not to be!
Alzarri Joseph thought he had Marnus Labuschagne - but not to be #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/vr1cDh6cHG— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2024
Horrible
Steve Smith out lbw in the first OVER of the innings! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/8OyjxTz3Q9— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2024
Happy Ian
4 for 24😃😃😃— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 26, 2024
Windies are rising
We've woken up and so too have the West Indies. The Australian top order is in disarray.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) January 26, 2024
Sad
Australia v West Indies more interesting than India vs England at the moment. England failing to save Test cricket. 💔🥺— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 26, 2024
Windies miracle
Here's me shamelessly hoping for a West Indies miracle & Djokovic losing 😃👍#AO2024 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/6aIOLHjymp— Sanchit Desai (@sanchitd43) January 26, 2024
Early 90s vibes
Australia meanwhile are 24-4 in Brisbane. West Indies have shown the character that so defined their team till at least the early 90s#Gabba #AUSvWI— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 26, 2024
They are back
Captured just before Kevin Sinclair threw himself to the right and took a stunner on debut. Look at that cordon. It’s like the 1980s again at the Gabba. The West Indies are back #AusvWI pic.twitter.com/85gqbN3b3q— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 26, 2024