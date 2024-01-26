AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Roach stumbles at Cummins' feet leading to heartbreaking dismissal

The tailender, who has in the past proved his capabilities with the bat, defended with immense discipline to last 40 balls and add eight runs to the team total. Roach looked unperturbed at large against the record-breaking Australian attack wielding the pink ball and with a similar approach he knocked down a Pat Cummins delivery in the 105th over before sprinting across the pitch calling for a single. However, his partner Sinclair was not convinced and steadfastly declined the invitation, leaving the veteran stranded in the middle of the pitch. Roach attempted to execute a rapid U-turn but lost his footing in the process and landed right at the foot of Pat Cummins while Marnus Labuschagne comfortably collected the Kookaburra and lobbed it to Alex Carey to seal the run-out.