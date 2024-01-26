AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Roach stumbles at Cummins' feet leading to heartbreaking dismissal
Kemar Roach spurned his opportunity to extend West Indies' first innings total after slipping midway down the track|
Cricket Australia
Hardy is there a bigger cardinal in Test cricket than getting run-out after laboriously digging in but it was one Kemar Roach committed nonetheless in an unfortunate series of events at the Gabba. The tailender ended up on his back halfway down the pitch, thus gifting Australia an east scalp.
West Indies carried on their spirit of resistance from the opening day of the second Test in Brisbane to survive 28 overs before Tea on Friday and post a first-innings total of 311 from an overnight score of 266/8. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite had specifically put the onus on his batting unit to play their part after their collapses in Adelaide had cost them a comprehensive 10-wicket loss and debutant Kevin Sinclair delivered by registering a half-century on the day after Joshua da Silva and Kavem Hodge's heroics on Day 1. However, the side could have extended their stay at the crease even longer were it not for Kemar Roach's gritty knock meeting an unfortunate end.
The tailender, who has in the past proved his capabilities with the bat, defended with immense discipline to last 40 balls and add eight runs to the team total. Roach looked unperturbed at large against the record-breaking Australian attack wielding the pink ball and with a similar approach he knocked down a Pat Cummins delivery in the 105th over before sprinting across the pitch calling for a single. However, his partner Sinclair was not convinced and steadfastly declined the invitation, leaving the veteran stranded in the middle of the pitch. Roach attempted to execute a rapid U-turn but lost his footing in the process and landed right at the foot of Pat Cummins while Marnus Labuschagne comfortably collected the Kookaburra and lobbed it to Alex Carey to seal the run-out.
Roach was visibly heartbroken by the manner of dismissal as he stayed in a crouched position for several moments at the center with his eyes closed before slowly trotting off the field and Twitterati echoed his sentiments, albeit with a pinch of humour.
