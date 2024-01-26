AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Windies grab lead with surprise declaration after Aussie top-order collapse on Day 2
Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the bowlers on Day 2 and ended with four scalps to his name|
The second Test remained finely poised on Day 2 at Gabba with the West Indies 35 runs ahead for the loss of one wicket. The visiting pacers made the pink ball talk early on to trigger an Aussie collapse but a commanding recovery was followed by a bold declaration from Pat Cummins when still behind.
Brief Scores : WI 311 (Sinclair 50; Starc 4/82), AUS 289/9d (Khawaja 75, Carey 65; Joseph 4/84), WI 13/1 (Chanderpaul 4, Brathwaite 3*; Hazlewood 1/2)
After smooth sailing throughout the summer, Australia finally conceded a session in the final match of the five with the Windies invoking their glorious heritage to put the Kangaroos under severe pressure. Debutant Kevin Sinclair kicked off the day by battling his way through to a half-century, backed up by an impressive 40-ball resistance from Kemar Roach, to help the visitors post a first innings total of 311 after an overnight score of 266/8.
The new-ball duo of Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph thus had five overs to go hell for leather before Dinner and took their opportunities with both hands to decimate the Australian top order. Roach struck in the first over itself by trapping Steve Smith LBW with a sharply nipping back-length delivery before Alzarri Joseph jagged one away from Marnus Labuschagne leading to a screamer from Sinclair at second slip. Roach further compounded the misery by first having Green caught at catching mid-off with the penultimate ball of the session and then having Travis Head strangled down leg for a golden luck, leaving the World test champions reeling at 24/4.
However, the famed resilient-when-backs-against-the-wall approach from Australia was evident in full glory in the second session. Mitchell Marsh began the counterattack with a quick 21 while Alex Carey took it one step further in a splendid riposte. The wicket-keeper's 49-ball 65 included four boundaries in one Shamar Joseph over and a meaty maximum and ultimately holed a pull off the former to square leg. All this while, Usman Khawaja had held station for a trademark patient 75 but once he succumbed -- involving elaborate backflip celebration from Sinclair -- with the team still trailing by nearly 70, a significant first innings lead seemed to be on the horizon for the Caribbean outfit. Not today said skipper Cummins as he took off and blazed a 65 off 73 balls before calling quits with a wicket in hand to have a go at the visitors under lights.
The strategy paid off with Tagenarine Chanderpaul nicking off on the last ball of the day, letting Seve Smith off the hook for dropping a sitter an over earlier.
What a drop!
January 26, 2024
Starc is fumming!
Dropped! Smith gives Brathwaite a chance at second slip #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/fhTXuvTuOo— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2024
Helpless batters!
Angry Starc Tommorow Vs Helpless WI Batters🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/dCMTotjv56— Kohli Stan👑 (@JustAKohliFan) January 26, 2024
Sandpaper time
It seems balls slip through Steve Smith’s fingers very easily these days.— Len MacPhang (@MacPhang) January 26, 2024
Maybe he could try roughing the skin on his hands up a little…
Sandpaper might be of great assistance.
Nothing at all
Nothing going in the Steve Smith way..!!— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) January 26, 2024
Dropped a sitter in the slip. The decision to open has completely changed the smith fortune.Soon we will see him batting at his original position.#INDvsENG #AUSvWI #Jadeja #Gill #CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/muFnaDHuSk
What was it
Steve Smith what is this 🙄 #AUSvsWI #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/E6VQ2bXGFh— Aussies Army🏏🦘 (@AussiesArmy) January 26, 2024
Dropped
Kraigg Brathwaite Dropped at Slips by Steve Smith!!! #AUSvsWI— AliSB (@AliSB4197) January 26, 2024
Controversy!
I don’t know if this is controversial or not but Steve smith is nowhere near the player he was. #AUSvWI— Martyn Lawrence (@Mlawrencesport) January 26, 2024
LOL
Lagta hai Steve Smith mein thodi der ke liye Abdullah Shafique ki aatma aa gayi thi😂😂#AUSvWI #INDvENG— Aadi Gupta (@AadiGupta09) January 26, 2024
+1
was hearing today that fox cricket showed how much steve smith dropped in his career and the total was around 50+ drop catches. you can add one more to the tally. #AUSvWI— a a ron (@a3_mendoza) January 26, 2024
Sitter
Steve Smith dropping another absolute soda in the slips again 🙄#AUSvsWI— Benjamin Livingston (@blivo12) January 26, 2024