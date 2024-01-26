‌ILT20 | Twitter erupts after Akeal Hosein recreates KL Rahul’s shut-the-noise celebration after outwitting Charles 





After a dominant powerplay, the MI Emirates lower order propelled the scoreboard to 180 runs, to whose return the bowlers backed it up by ruthless new ball bowling. Akeal Hosein drew the first blood for the Emirates after cleaning up his national teammate, Johnson Charles inside the powerplay and following up with a worth-the-watch celebration.

Having scored just three runs off the first five balls in the second innings, Johnson Charles saw his stumps get shattered, trying to drive a length delivery in the final delivery of the first over. Hosein sprayed a flighted delivery that turned into the right-hander and went on to beat the inside edge of the bat and clatter onto the poles. Charles played for the stock ball of a left-arm orthodox spinner and read the line wrong to see the arm ball skid onto his stumps rapidly.

What followed after the wicket was amazing to watch as Hosein sprinted along the ground pointing the fingers towards the spectators and covered his ears with both of his hands. Although it's not the first time Hosein did a similar act, the Twitterverse drew similarity with KL Rahul’s shut-the-noise celebration that was spotted in national colors and during the IPL 2022.

