ILT20 | Twitter lauds Raza-Billings partnership as Dubai Capitals thrash Abu Dhabi Knight Riders
Both Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals locked horns on Thursday after winning one game and losing one from the two they have played. With a clinical batting display and strong partnerships at the middle order, Dubai Capitals defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 5 wickets
Dubai Capitals had a shaky start as they lost their skipper David Warner in the first over. However, the ADKR batting was powered by Afghan swashbuckler Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Australian rising star Jake Fraser-Mcgurk put together a superb 57-run partnership. Gurbaz played a crucial cameo of 21 off 7 balls with a strike rate of 300. ADKR had a moment of relief after dismissing the duo but Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza joined hands to steer DC to 149/3 in 13 overs with the English gloveman scoring 50 off 27 balls. The Raza-Billings duo showed utmost courage, with a partnership of 109 runs, and helped ADKR cross the finish line. Sunil Narine’s 2/19 went in vain as Dubai Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 5 wickets. With a successful run chase, the DC camp looked joyful with Gurbaz imitating the famous 'CR7' celebration.
January 25, 2024
Fraser-McGurk deposits two bigges to add a dozen runs to DC's total 🙌#DCvADKR | #DPWorldILT20onZee | #KoiKasarNahiChhodenge pic.twitter.com/ulfTOXJjeK— Zee Cricket (@ilt20onzee) January 25, 2024
What a player he is!
Jake Fraser-McGurk recent knocks:— TCTV Cricket (@tctv1offl) January 25, 2024
55(23)
70(37)
42(31)
54(25)
41(17)
Striking at almost 165 SR with consistency too🔥 - keen to see how he will go in national duty🌟 - IPL Callup soon? 👀#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ILT20 #CricketTwitter #U19WorldCup2024 #ICCAwards… pic.twitter.com/6KuinpvNVd
That's how you play!
What a Knock. @jakefm23 🔥🔥 41(17).— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 25, 2024
FOURS ➡️ 3
SIXES ➡️ 4
SR ➡️ 241@Dubai_Capitals #DCvADKR #ILT20 @RenegadesBBL
He was looking in fine touch!
Gurbaz was also in mood but fokat mai wicket de diya...— Saeed Aakib Shah 𝕏 (@DrDisHonour) January 25, 2024
Gurbaz did his job!
Gurbaz gone 😒😒— gold rush (@_folklorian_) January 25, 2024
But sr 300, so we move 😎. Good knock by him.
That was one for him!
Narine Wicket. of Gurbaz. https://t.co/hAbm1iHve0— KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) January 25, 2024
That six of 99m was🔥
Gurbaz departs after 21(7)— Aditya (@switch_hit18) January 25, 2024
Narine Strikes
Good Knock Gurbaz 😁🔥 pic.twitter.com/H1q3QKMg07
It hurts more than a breakup!
Itne zyada runs banakar bhi haar gaye 😔💔— 𝐏𝐂 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 (@savagestranger3) January 25, 2024
Courtesy - Sam billings & McGurk pic.twitter.com/fWNKt6LaDv
Yup!!! Yeahhh buddy!!
Sikandar Raza is going to light up Wantage Road this summer🔥— NCL Moaner (@NCLmoan) January 25, 2024