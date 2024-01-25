More Options

ILT20 | Twitter lauds Raza-Billings partnership as Dubai Capitals thrash Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Both Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals locked horns on Thursday after winning one game and losing one from the two they have played. With a clinical batting display and strong partnerships at the middle order, Dubai Capitals defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 5 wickets

‌Choosing to bowl first worked well for the Dubai Capitals as they restricted the Knight Riders to 48/2 at the end of the powerplay. ADKR's top order fumbled initially as they lost Andries Gous and Micahel Kyle-Pepper before the powerplay. Meanwhile, Sam Hain and Alishan Sharafu powered the ADKT batting with a 37 partnership before the latter was dismissed by Roelof van der Merwe, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the ADKR as Dubai witnessed one of the best third-wicket partnerships in the later overs. Sam Hains and Laurie Evans did something incredible helping ADKR to put up a solid total at the end of their innings. The two of them got together at 48/3 with the team in trouble but turned things around with a partnership of 131. Initially, Evans did the heavy lifting and took the bowlers on. But Hain took over the mantle in the last five overs and produced the big shots. As a result, 60 runs were scored in the last five, taking Knight Riders to 183/4. 

Dubai Capitals had a shaky start as they lost their skipper David Warner in the first over. However, the ADKR batting was powered by Afghan swashbuckler Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Australian rising star Jake Fraser-Mcgurk put together a superb 57-run partnership. Gurbaz played a crucial cameo of 21 off 7 balls with a strike rate of 300. ADKR had a moment of relief after dismissing the duo but Sam Billings and Sikandar Raza joined hands to steer DC to 149/3 in 13 overs with the English gloveman scoring 50 off 27 balls. The Raza-Billings duo showed utmost courage, with a partnership of 109 runs, and helped ADKR cross the finish line. Sunil Narine’s 2/19 went in vain as Dubai Capitals beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 5 wickets. With a successful run chase, the DC camp looked joyful with Gurbaz imitating the famous 'CR7' celebration. 

