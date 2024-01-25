ILT20 | Twitter lauds Raza-Billings partnership as Dubai Capitals thrash Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

‌Choosing to bowl first worked well for the Dubai Capitals as they restricted the Knight Riders to 48/2 at the end of the powerplay. ADKR's top order fumbled initially as they lost Andries Gous and Micahel Kyle-Pepper before the powerplay. Meanwhile, Sam Hain and Alishan Sharafu powered the ADKT batting with a 37 partnership before the latter was dismissed by Roelof van der Merwe, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the ADKR as Dubai witnessed one of the best third-wicket partnerships in the later overs. Sam Hains and Laurie Evans did something incredible helping ADKR to put up a solid total at the end of their innings. The two of them got together at 48/3 with the team in trouble but turned things around with a partnership of 131. Initially, Evans did the heavy lifting and took the bowlers on. But Hain took over the mantle in the last five overs and produced the big shots. As a result, 60 runs were scored in the last five, taking Knight Riders to 183/4.