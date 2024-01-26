IND vs ENG | Twitter advises Paul Reiffel to take eye test after nonsencially ruling out stunned Jadeja

‌India extended their dominance over England on the second day of the opening Test as half-centuries from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja took the side well past the visitors' first innings total of 246. The lead had grown past 100 with five wickets still in hand for the Men in Blue and KS Bharat was well-set alongside the Saurashtra batter. However, Jadeja seemed to survive a scare when he was just one run short of the 50-run milestone mark but as it turned out, the only one that had any need of concern was umpire Paul Reiffel.

Joe Root had fired in a straight full delivery midway through the 81st over to the southpaw who hanged back on his backfoot and attempted to steer it towards the leg side. The shot execution did not work out as Jadeja expected and the SG thumped into his pads, apparently nailing him plumb in front of the stumps and the umpire confirmed the suspicions by raising his finger. However, as the cameras panned to Jadeja, the disbelief was writ large on his face as he took a moment to hold the umpire's gaze before aggressively signaling for a referral. The replays showed the red cherry had taken a huge chunk of the willow, so much so that it appeared less like an inside edge and more like the veteran's bat angling the ball onto his pads.

Even Reiffel could not help but break out a cheeky smile after the fiasco as the Twitterati erupted into a hail mary of relentless trolling.

