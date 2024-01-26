IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as India strengthen stranglehold over England with dominant batting on Day 2

Shreyas Iyer, who had got into the act as well after a sedate start, holed out while slogging in the third over after play's resumption bringing Ravindra Jadeja to the crease. Meanwhile, Rahul looked set for a ton and was just 14 short of the mark when his near-flawless stay came to a sudden end as he mistimed a massive heave off a Rehan half-tracker. Regardless, the new duo of Srikar Bharat and Jadeja continued to frustrate the opposition by stitching the sixth consecutive 35-plus partnership in the innings, the latter getting to his fifty in the process, with Bharat ultimately trapped LBW for 41. Ravichandran Ashwin, in a welcome change for the English, lasted just 11 deliveries courtesy of a ridiculous mishap that had him comprehensively run-out. The southpaw duo of Axar Patel and Jadeja saw India through to stumps safely thereafter, the former ending the day with a final flourish of 4, 6, 4 to take his own score to 35 and India's lead to 175.