IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jadeja sells agitated Ashwin down the river in calamitous mix-up
Ravindra Jadeja raises his bat in apology whilst the England players wheel away in celebration|
BCCI
Perhaps the most dominant bowling pair at home in modern Test history, there might for once be some trouble in the paradise that is Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership. The former had to walk off the field after Jadeja bizarrely backed down after calling for a run in Hyderabad.
India's command over the opening Test against England seemed to keep growing steadily on the second day with the inexperienced spin lineup struggling to contain the behemoth batting unit the hosts boast. By the final hour of play, India's lead read 100-plus with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the center -- the former having already registered a half-century with the latter fresh at the crease after KS Bharat's dismissal. However, the visitors finally managed to catch a respite late in the day albeit they had little role to play in it with the batting duo themselves engineering an unfortunate dismissal.
Ashwin rocked back in the crease against Joe Root in the 91st over and gently pushed a ball toward the cover region before calling for a run. Jadeja at the other end obliged and took a couple of strides outside his crease while Ashwin had already sprinted the halfway mark at the deck when the southpaw suddenly realized he was not going to make it in time. However, Jadeja committed the schoolboy error of watching the ball of his partner instead of his teammate and by the time he called the run off, Tom Hartley had already gathered the ball to fire it back to the keeper. Ashwin showed maturity and stopped in his tracks a foot away from the bowler's crease even as his partner scampered back inside to preserve his wicket, thus handing England an easy scalp.
Ashwin said a couple of words to Jadeja before quietly walking off and Twitterati was all too quick to criticize the lack of communication between the two.
Blunder
January 26, 2024
Watch the striker
Jadeja lol why are you watching the ball man? watch the striker. You would have defenitely reached the other end !!— shashank (@ravia123ash) January 26, 2024
No, please.
Axar ko bhi run out karde Jadeja 💀— Sir Jadeja (@Goateja08) January 26, 2024
And it happened again
And Ravindra Jadeja ran out his partner again... #INDvENG— ᴀʀɪғ🍁عارِفْ (@arifkazi011) January 26, 2024
True
most jadeja thing ever— Poojith (@Poojith91227500) January 26, 2024
He has done it again!
Jadeja did it again. #Ashwin runout! #INDvENG— dunk (@dunk_view) January 26, 2024
Crazy
It's Always Jadeja.— zahid (@ZahidHussa73935) January 26, 2024
Ashwin Run out#INDvENG #Ashwin#Jadeja pic.twitter.com/QB33beS8C7
LOL
Ravindra Jadeja is making sure, He should remain as the first choice all rounder for team India in SENA country 😅#INDvsENG #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/LF73U99Fl5— Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) January 26, 2024
Meet me in the dressing room!
Ashwin to Jadeja after getting run out : pic.twitter.com/9912ITPq3m— B🅰️rle-G (blue tick) (@Hero_Zumour) January 26, 2024
Hope so
I'm predicting Ashwin will get five wicket haul next innings.— dileep thoutam (@dileepthoutam) January 26, 2024