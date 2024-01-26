More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jadeja sells agitated Ashwin down the river in calamitous mix-up

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravindra Jadeja raises his bat in apology whilst the England players wheel away in celebration

Perhaps the most dominant bowling pair at home in modern Test history, there might for once be some trouble in the paradise that is Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership. The former had to walk off the field after Jadeja bizarrely backed down after calling for a run in Hyderabad.

‌India's command over the opening Test against England seemed to keep growing steadily on the second day with the inexperienced spin lineup struggling to contain the behemoth batting unit the hosts boast. By the final hour of play, India's lead read 100-plus with all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the center -- the former having already registered a half-century with the latter fresh at the crease after KS Bharat's dismissal. However, the visitors finally managed to catch a respite late in the day albeit they had little role to play in it with the batting duo themselves engineering an unfortunate dismissal.

Ashwin rocked back in the crease against Joe Root in the 91st over and gently pushed a ball toward the cover region before calling for a run. Jadeja at the other end obliged and took a couple of strides outside his crease while Ashwin had already sprinted the halfway mark at the deck when the southpaw suddenly realized he was not going to make it in time. However, Jadeja committed the schoolboy error of watching the ball of his partner instead of his teammate and by the time he called the run off, Tom Hartley had already gathered the ball to fire it back to the keeper. Ashwin showed maturity and stopped in his tracks a foot away from the bowler's crease even as his partner scampered back inside to preserve his wicket, thus handing England an easy scalp.

Ashwin said a couple of words to Jadeja before quietly walking off and Twitterati was all too quick to criticize the lack of communication between the two.

