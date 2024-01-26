IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jadeja sells agitated Ashwin down the river in calamitous mix-up

Ashwin rocked back in the crease against Joe Root in the 91st over and gently pushed a ball toward the cover region before calling for a run. Jadeja at the other end obliged and took a couple of strides outside his crease while Ashwin had already sprinted the halfway mark at the deck when the southpaw suddenly realized he was not going to make it in time. However, Jadeja committed the schoolboy error of watching the ball of his partner instead of his teammate and by the time he called the run off, Tom Hartley had already gathered the ball to fire it back to the keeper. Ashwin showed maturity and stopped in his tracks a foot away from the bowler's crease even as his partner scampered back inside to preserve his wicket, thus handing England an easy scalp.