‌SA20 | Disciplined bowling assist Capitals to a must-needed triumph in a final over humdinger 

Aiden Markram’s decision to field first paid dividends after their new ball bowlers, Daniel Worrall, and Marco Jansen struck early with the new ball. Although Phil Salt tried to attack inside the powerplay, he fell prey to Jansen’s excellence. In no time, the Capitals were reduced to 52/5 at the end of the powerplay before Shane Dadswell and Jimmy Neesham glued 52 runs for the sixth wicket. A terrific catch from Simon Harmer in the 14th over helped the Eastern Cape break building partnership and it paved the way for yet another collapse, restricting the Capitals to 125/10 in 18.3 overs.

The Sunrisers side had a horrendous start to the chase courtesy of disciplined bowling from Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavilion and Adil Rashid. They could gather just 22 runs inside the powerplay for the loss of three wickets and soon Jordan Hermann followed suit, with the scorecard reading 32/4 after 8.2 overs, leading to a hydration break. The home side notched up just 48 runs for the loss of a couple of wickets between the two strategic timeout with the Orange Army languishing at 80/6 after 16 overs. With 46 runs required from the final four overs, Adil Rashid spell cob around the lower order and extracted a double wicket 17th over, followed by a scalp and 25 runs in the next two overs. The equation was curtailed to 11 needed off the ultimate over and Daryn Dupavillion conceded just three runs off the first three before Liam Dawson sliced one fuller delivery over deep cover for a six to bring it down to 4 needed off 2. A brilliant yorker was followed up by a slower one that bamboozled Dawson, leading Captails to a much-needed victory by three runs.

The Twitterverse closely followed this game and here’s how they reacted.





Rollercoaster ride

Low scoring encounters with rollercoaster ride is thrilled to watch 😍🔥 #SA20 #PCvSEC — Rohit Meghwani🇮🇳 (@RohitMeghwani2) January 25, 2024

Feeling upset

Its your fault

its your own fault for staying up to watch this terrible format — mohammed zaid (@therealestmzaid) January 25, 2024

The reason

Adil Rashid bowling hit me balls when his team needs wickets, that's why franchises don't bid for him in IPL, he's a mid tier bowler & Parnell isn't a captain, you need a wicket and Pacers are getting help but he's not willing to bring back Bosch. #SA20 — Ykush_Tyagiᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ (@Ykush_Tyagi) January 25, 2024

Empty head

That guy who hit the ball out of the other guy's hand is an empty head. #SA20#SA20League #CricketTwitter — Ami (@AmiJaneD) January 25, 2024

Logical challenge

There is logistically challenge since we aren't ipl or SA20 or bbl we don't have ready production kit crew ready at each venue simontaniously that's been the case previous year even now — Shahzaib (@Shahzoo_khi) January 25, 2024

Is it?

I suppose there had to be a "worst match of the season" at some point. I think we've found it #sa20 #PCvsSEC — AlexB (@alexblumberg) January 25, 2024

Horrible

What was that shot from Jansen ? Horrible #SA20 — Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) January 25, 2024

Need to be organised