‌SA20 | Twitter abuzz after Bjorn Fortune leaves a death stare post-cleaning up Matthew Breetzkee 

A different aura of enthusiasm takes center stage when two top-notch teams rub shoulders in a riveting sporting clash. The top-of-the-table clash between Paarl Royals and Durban Super Giants escalated when Bjorn Fortuin left an intensified stare after cleaning up Matthew Breetzke.  

The 19th match of the SA20 carried plenty of enthusiasm as the top two teams in the points table squared off at Boland Park. Abiding by the promise it carried, the clash of the titans unfurled dramatically when left-arm orthodox spinner, Bjorn Fortuin dismantled the stumps of in-form Matthew Breetzke and followed it up with a wild stare. 

On the third ball of the third over, the 29-year-old dished a fuller than a good length delivery that gripped on the surface and turned away to beat the outside edge of the bat as the right-handed batter rocked back for the cut. Breetzke failed to get on top of the bounce and could only watch the ball crash onto the off stump, handing over the first wicket to the opposition. 

Known for his disciplined bowling in the powerplay, Fortuin was smashed for a six in the first over of his spell by Breetzke and since then he tried to keep his line and length tight. Eventually, when it paid off, the finger spinner did not hesitate to give a starry look after getting the better of his prey as Breetzke trudged off the field in disappointment. The Twitterverse picked this moment and here’s how they responded.



