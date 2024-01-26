SA20 | Twitter abuzz after Bjorn Fortune leaves a death stare post-cleaning up Matthew Breetzkee
A different aura of enthusiasm takes center stage when two top-notch teams rub shoulders in a riveting sporting clash. The top-of-the-table clash between Paarl Royals and Durban Super Giants escalated when Bjorn Fortuin left an intensified stare after cleaning up Matthew Breetzke.
On the third ball of the third over, the 29-year-old dished a fuller than a good length delivery that gripped on the surface and turned away to beat the outside edge of the bat as the right-handed batter rocked back for the cut. Breetzke failed to get on top of the bounce and could only watch the ball crash onto the off stump, handing over the first wicket to the opposition.
Known for his disciplined bowling in the powerplay, Fortuin was smashed for a six in the first over of his spell by Breetzke and since then he tried to keep his line and length tight. Eventually, when it paid off, the finger spinner did not hesitate to give a starry look after getting the better of his prey as Breetzke trudged off the field in disappointment. The Twitterverse picked this moment and here’s how they responded.
That stare
January 26, 2024
Why so?
Why is Quinton de Kock coming in at #4 when he really should be opening?— Abhai (@Abhai_BTTG) January 26, 2024
Never will be able to understand DSG’s tactics. #SA20
Backed to win
Backed Dsg to win #SA20— Parth (@Mr__Prath_) January 26, 2024
Just bizzare
As good as the Dbn supergiants have been , my word some of their tactics are just bizarre!!!! It's great being flexible but stumping yourself is just stupid!!!! @SA20_League #SScricket— Theron Naicker (@naicker_theron) January 26, 2024
Substandard
I dont mind these 130 games once in a while in SA20. But we are getting this everyday now. The pitches have been substandard lets be honest. Taking the fun out of these games. #SA20 #ILT20 #INDvENG— Vivek Yadav (@Vivek67320134) January 26, 2024
Consistent
@paarlroyals are the best team this season in the SA20.— Mish ✌🏽(she / her) (@Mish_Sattar) January 26, 2024
They are balanced. Their fielding and bowling is on point with multiple attacks. Their battling line up is consistent. 👌#SA20 #PRvDSG
That was good
Bjorn Fortuin 👌#SA20 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/2R3UYRgYE7— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 26, 2024
Some banter
I like what @markbutcher72 brings to this tournament, he's always game for some banter but focuses on the cricket. @SA20_League #SSCricket Broady has also been very good, two lovely additions.— Theron Naicker (@naicker_theron) January 26, 2024