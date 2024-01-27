AUS vs WI | Twitter in splits as Windies show Aussies how to tamper 'balls' without sandpaper

Alick Athanaze was the first to employ the latest technique in Lyon's first spell of the technique after the off-spinner landed a ball on length that turned back a hint and was going down leg. Instead of playing the Kookaburra off his hips, the right-hander moved across and parried the ball away with his abdomen but remained unfazed despite the evidently painful blow. Compatriot Kavem Hodge wasn't as skilled in keeping a poker face though as an eerily similar attempt a few overs later saw the ball thump right into his abdomen ground and the batter immediately crouched down in agony with the mincing expression on his face telling the whole story.