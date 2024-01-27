More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter in splits as Windies show Aussies how to tamper 'balls' without sandpaper

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Kavem Hodge cut a painful figure at the Gabba for reasons more than one

Blood, sweat, and tears is a thing of the past; West Indies have reinvented the epitome for going all in to win a Test by putting entire future generations on the line. The visitors used an unusual technique to dodge deliveries at the Gabba on multiple occasions that unsurprisingly ended in agony.

West Indies found themselves with an unexpected chance of securing a first Test victory Down Under in over two decades in the final Test of the 2023/24 Australian summer by clinching a first innings lead of 22 runs. Even though the hosts fought back valiantly by scalping wickets at regular intervals thereon, the Caribbean's desire for victory was unrelenting and things truly came to a head when the visitors came up with an unusual strategy to keep Nathan Lyon at bay.
Alick Athanaze was the first to employ the latest technique in Lyon's first spell of the technique after the off-spinner landed a ball on length that turned back a hint and was going down leg. Instead of playing the Kookaburra off his hips, the right-hander moved across and parried the ball away with his abdomen but remained unfazed despite the evidently painful blow. Compatriot Kavem Hodge wasn't as skilled in keeping a poker face though as an eerily similar attempt a few overs later saw the ball thump right into his abdomen ground and the batter immediately crouched down in agony with the mincing expression on his face telling the whole story.
Unsurprisingly, Twitterati had a field day with their puns to add salt to the Windies' injuries.

