AUS vs WI | Twitter in splits as Windies show Aussies how to tamper 'balls' without sandpaper
Kavem Hodge cut a painful figure at the Gabba for reasons more than one|
Blood, sweat, and tears is a thing of the past; West Indies have reinvented the epitome for going all in to win a Test by putting entire future generations on the line. The visitors used an unusual technique to dodge deliveries at the Gabba on multiple occasions that unsurprisingly ended in agony.
Maybe there are THREE types of leaves:— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 27, 2024
The good, the bad and this one 💀 #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/gw4FsTuQ1J
"That is a very interesting way of deflecting a ball"#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/AAdNMtuILt— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 27, 2024
Athanaze tried the cricket version of dodgeball, risking his lineage in the process! #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/TUYop5cNvq— Maheen Khan (@bcom2_) January 27, 2024
Athanaze be like:— Shubbu (@Shubham45833644) January 27, 2024
Maut ko chhu kar tak se bahar nikal gaya#AUSvsWI #WIvsAUS #Cricket #fun pic.twitter.com/PdEchkm5bB
Aji Mera L*nd Kre Batting Got Real.— 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕠𝕪𝕖𝕕 𝔽𝕒𝕔𝕖 (@meMeraj_) January 27, 2024
Athanaze vs Lyon. Boom Boom Bumrah Duckett Jeo Root#AUSvsWI #AUSvWI #INDvsENG #INDvENG #VinceMcMahon #SalaarGoesGlobal #deprem #TheTraitors #BiggBoss17Finale #BiggBoss17 #KajalAggarwal #Hyderabad #KLRahul #JaiMaaSamlei #Kanguva #BobbyDeol pic.twitter.com/V1RwVIciS7
Remember the name Athanaze— 𝘿 (@DilipVK18) January 27, 2024
Only batsman to play with two bats https://t.co/1jgbOVhC8p
It's ball tempering. Arrest him 😂— Sports Chronicle (@sportschr0nicle) January 27, 2024
At this rate, Australia never going to escape the ball tampering saga https://t.co/di7PsnlxTV— Vinod (@vnodkumar19) January 27, 2024
Well, that's the most risky defence in the history of mankind 💀— Aashish Kumar (@aa_xhixh) January 27, 2024
Deflecting which ball, is the question.— Pablo Chaterji (@pablochaterji) January 27, 2024