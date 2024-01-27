More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter stunned as Head puts forth reaction-time challenge to Daniel Ricciardo with knee-jerk run out

People say with age, your reflexes slow down. This statement seems redundant for Travis Head as the Aussie star showed some splendid reflexes at the short leg dismissing West Indian batter Kavem Hodge off a Nathan Lyon delivery, with a quick run out in the pink ball Test at the Gabba.

‌The Windies' batting contingent looked weak in front of a solid Australian fielding and bowling unit on Day 3 of the pink ball Test. The team from the Carribean were unable to build on a fifty run second wicket partnership as despite the entire middle order getting starts, they failed to build any true pressure. Earlier, Australia, after a batting mini-collapse on Saturday, managed to cut down the Windies lead and even declared with a wicket to spare on Day 2.

As the West Indies struggled to power their innings with the scorboard reading 123/4, the visitors would have hoped the duo of Hodge and Justin Greaves guided them into calm waters. The duo did add 25 runs for the fifth wicket before Head decided to end the stand with a moment of brilliance. In the 49th over of the match, bowled by Nathan Lyon, Hodge flicked the red cherry to short leg where Head was positioned strategically. The Aussie star made a clean stop and not only did he grab the Kokkaburra, he managed to  throw it at the stump in one swift motion. Meanwhile, Hodge made a desperate attempt to dive back but in vain. The third umpire reviewed the call as the bat appeared to be over the line. However, the replays suggested that the bat had bounced outside the crease and despite it being over the line, Hodge had not made his crease as the willow was still in the air. 

The Twitterverse was astonished by Head's effort and took to social media to laud his brilliant reflex.

