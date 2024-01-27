AUS vs WI | Twitter stunned as Head puts forth reaction-time challenge to Daniel Ricciardo with knee-jerk run out

As the West Indies struggled to power their innings with the scorboard reading 123/4, the visitors would have hoped the duo of Hodge and Justin Greaves guided them into calm waters. The duo did add 25 runs for the fifth wicket before Head decided to end the stand with a moment of brilliance. In the 49th over of the match, bowled by Nathan Lyon, Hodge flicked the red cherry to short leg where Head was positioned strategically. The Aussie star made a clean stop and not only did he grab the Kokkaburra, he managed to throw it at the stump in one swift motion. Meanwhile, Hodge made a desperate attempt to dive back but in vain. The third umpire reviewed the call as the bat appeared to be over the line. However, the replays suggested that the bat had bounced outside the crease and despite it being over the line, Hodge had not made his crease as the willow was still in the air.