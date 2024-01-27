AUS vs WI | Twitter stunned as Head puts forth reaction-time challenge to Daniel Ricciardo with knee-jerk run out
People say with age, your reflexes slow down. This statement seems redundant for Travis Head as the Aussie star showed some splendid reflexes at the short leg dismissing West Indian batter Kavem Hodge off a Nathan Lyon delivery, with a quick run out in the pink ball Test at the Gabba.
As the West Indies struggled to power their innings with the scorboard reading 123/4, the visitors would have hoped the duo of Hodge and Justin Greaves guided them into calm waters. The duo did add 25 runs for the fifth wicket before Head decided to end the stand with a moment of brilliance. In the 49th over of the match, bowled by Nathan Lyon, Hodge flicked the red cherry to short leg where Head was positioned strategically. The Aussie star made a clean stop and not only did he grab the Kokkaburra, he managed to throw it at the stump in one swift motion. Meanwhile, Hodge made a desperate attempt to dive back but in vain. The third umpire reviewed the call as the bat appeared to be over the line. However, the replays suggested that the bat had bounced outside the crease and despite it being over the line, Hodge had not made his crease as the willow was still in the air.
The Twitterverse was astonished by Head's effort and took to social media to laud his brilliant reflex.
Crazy reaction time!
Oh dear! Kemar Roach ended up on his backside in the middle of the pitch and is run out! #CleanHands | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/RY5HolA7Fg— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2024
Just wow!
Stop the fucking bus right here and now wtf did I just actually see from Travis Head with that ridiculous piece work for the l run out & it was even better superb call for good measure by commentator James Brayshaw on the @triplemcricket coverage loving the commentary #AUSvWI.— Brenton Ray (@brentonrkaring) January 27, 2024
Unbelievable!
Travis Head has to be one of the best close in fielders currently. He took a worldie in the 1st test and affected a brilliant yet clever run out of a set Kavem Hodge now. Amazing presence of mind. #AUSvsWI— Saieesh Mayya (@MayyaSaieesh) January 27, 2024
The best
Travis Head has to be one of the best close in fielders currently. He took a worldie in the 1st test and affected a brilliant yet clever run out of a set Kavem Hodge now. Amazing presence of mind. #AUSvsWI— Saieesh Mayya (@MayyaSaieesh) January 27, 2024
Crucial
Crucial breakthrough for #Australia as Travis Head did an excellent job to run out Hodge #AUSvsWI— Jacques Cupido (@jacquescupido12) January 27, 2024
Incredible
What an incredible run out Travis Head.— grumpy old driver (@grumpyolddriver) January 27, 2024
Good question
Kemar Roach run out! Travis Head didn’t like it while taking the bails off, clearly.— Ameer Hamza Asif (@AmeerHamzaAsif) January 26, 2024
Sportsmanship or No Sportsmanship from Australia with that dismissal? 🤔#AUSvWI #AUSvsWI #RoachRunOut
pic.twitter.com/lnS6QSxIG2
Gone
Oh dear! Kemar Roach ended up on his backside in the middle of the pitch and is run out! #CleanHands | #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/RY5HolA7Fg— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 26, 2024
why not?
Why not Travis Head at no.4??— AK 🇦🇺 (@AkshatRajPatil) January 27, 2024
Maybe!
Pope is new Travis Head for us🥲#INDvENG— ~Smrits👑💗 (@naik_suren34219) January 27, 2024