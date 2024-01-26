‌ILT20 | Twitter in splits after Akeal Hosein’s hat trick celebration gets dampened by DRS reality check

ILT20 Twitter in splits after Akeal Hosein’s ecstasy for a hat trick gets dampened by DRS reality check
It is no rocket science that an athlete often undergoes an adrenaline rush in the heat of a moment which even may lead to an unprecedented event. Something similar took place in Abu Dhabi when Akeal Hosein almost earned the maiden hat-trick of the tourney before DRS sparked a reality check.
After being reduced to 54/4 within the first seven overs, the chasing side failed to take the heat from Akeal’s brilliant spell and succumbed under pressure. The left-arm spinner got Joe Denly caught and bowled on the second delivery of the eighth over and following a dot ball, extracted back-to-back wickets on the fourth and fifth delivery to topple Basil Hameed and Daniel Sams.
Akeal almost earned a hattrick when Chris Woakes was beaten on the front foot after a length delivery turned away to thud the back pad of the batter, resulting in the umpire gesturing as out. Eventually, the Caribbean spinner sprinted across the field in ecstasy and could not resist jubilating this amusing achievement. However, the Englishman opted for a review, and to everyone’s surprise the ball was pitching marginally outside the leg stump line and hence the on-field verdict had to be overturned, thereby silencing Akeal then and there. The whole incident caught the eyes of the Twitterverse and they could not resist from sharing their views on this hilarious moment.
