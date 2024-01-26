‌ILT20 | Twitter in splits after Akeal Hosein’s hat trick celebration gets dampened by DRS reality check





Unlike the first innings, the Sharjah Warriors got a horrendous start to the chase as Trent Boult and Akeal Hosein wreaked havoc in their batting order. The latter was so good with his execution that he was on the verge of bagging a hat trick before a DRS review from the batting side denied the hallmark.

After being reduced to 54/4 within the first seven overs, the chasing side failed to take the heat from Akeal’s brilliant spell and succumbed under pressure. The left-arm spinner got Joe Denly caught and bowled on the second delivery of the eighth over and following a dot ball, extracted back-to-back wickets on the fourth and fifth delivery to topple Basil Hameed and Daniel Sams.

Akeal almost earned a hattrick when Chris Woakes was beaten on the front foot after a length delivery turned away to thud the back pad of the batter, resulting in the umpire gesturing as out. Eventually, the Caribbean spinner sprinted across the field in ecstasy and could not resist jubilating this amusing achievement. However, the Englishman opted for a review, and to everyone’s surprise the ball was pitching marginally outside the leg stump line and hence the on-field verdict had to be overturned, thereby silencing Akeal then and there. The whole incident caught the eyes of the Twitterverse and they could not resist from sharing their views on this hilarious moment.

