IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds emotional Bumrah's unprecedented fiery celebration upon bamboozling Duckett
Jasprit Bumrah's eyes were evidently glarimng after a lethal spell finally bore dividends|
BCCI
Old wisdom advises to never make a great pacer angry and while that wouldn't seem to apply to an unusually cool-headed Jasprit Bumrah, he did let bare his passionate side in Hyderabad. Eyes popping, arms flailing, and fist pumps aplenty, the Indian spearhead was pumped up like never before.
After being put under pressure in the first session of Day 3 by England fervently chipping down their first innings lead of 190, India responded to fire with fire in the second session through an exceptionally lethal Jasprit Bumrah spell. The SG was unusually roughed up after just 15 overs of play and it was all the invitation the 30-year-old needed to put up a reverse swing masterclass that ended with two potentially game-sealing scalps for the hosts. However, while the veteran has made his brilliance with the ball a habit, the most surprising incident during the sequence of play was Bumrah's melodramatic celebration.
The pacer had got the better of Ben Duckett with an unplayable delivery in the 17th over but Rohit Sharma's reluctance to go upstairs had deprived him of the well-earned scalp and when he got the ball in hand for the ensuing over, the flame in Bumrah's eyes seemed to be scorching through television screens. A boundary off a misfield and another with a pull shot did not help matters and what followed was a legacy-defining moment for the spearhead. He swung the red cherry miles from around the wicket to comprehensively beat the southpaw's inside edge and send his off-stump cartwheeling, leading to perhaps the most animated Bumrah has ever been on a cricket field. His eyes were wide apart with the passionate scream perhaps echoing as far as the United Kingdom and if the air were a person, it'd had no chance of recovering from the thrashing from Bumrah's fists.
The speedster went one better thereon to get rid of the crucial England cog Joe Root and while the celebrations were much milder the second time around, the fatal striking ability that Twitterati cherished was all the same.
