IND vs ENG | Twitter lauds emotional Bumrah's unprecedented fiery celebration upon bamboozling Duckett

The pacer had got the better of Ben Duckett with an unplayable delivery in the 17th over but Rohit Sharma's reluctance to go upstairs had deprived him of the well-earned scalp and when he got the ball in hand for the ensuing over, the flame in Bumrah's eyes seemed to be scorching through television screens. A boundary off a misfield and another with a pull shot did not help matters and what followed was a legacy-defining moment for the spearhead. He swung the red cherry miles from around the wicket to comprehensively beat the southpaw's inside edge and send his off-stump cartwheeling, leading to perhaps the most animated Bumrah has ever been on a cricket field. His eyes were wide apart with the passionate scream perhaps echoing as far as the United Kingdom and if the air were a person, it'd had no chance of recovering from the thrashing from Bumrah's fists.