IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Bumrah's passions overflow resultng in Jaiswal getting stern telling off

A slower one from Bumrah on the penultimate ball of the 25th over found Ollie Pope's inside edge and tumbled across to the leg side, provoking the Englishmen to sneak a quick single even as Jaiswal came charging in from short midwicket. The opener picked up the ball in a jiffy and out of instinct slinged a zipping one-handed throw at the batter's end despite Jonny Bairstow already home safely. The unexpected shy at the stumps meant there was no one backing up on the offside and the ball went rolling to deep point which drew the ire of Bumrah as he flailed his arms and seemed to spray a few stern words towards the youngster. Fortunately for Jaiswal, the batters did not take advantage of the overthrow and limited Bumrah's outburst to a brief rant.