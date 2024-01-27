IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Bumrah's passions overflow resultng in Jaiswal getting stern telling off
Jasprit Bumrah was fired up in the second session of Day 3|
BCCi
Under the blazing hot sun and basking in the intensity of a marquee Test, getting caught in the moment is perhaps a consequence that is to be expected for any player. Jasprit Bumrah was the unfortunate victim on Saturday as he let the zeal from a lethal spell impact his behavior with his teammates.
India took the first of five Tests by the scruff of its neck on Day 3 in Hyderabad as they inched close to a comprehensive victory at the stroke of Tea. The visitors had begun their second innings with aplomb after conceding a lead of 190 and cruised past 100 at the cost of a solitary wicket. However, just when India were beginning to feel the pressure, Jasprit Bumrah engineered an unlikely reversal of fortunes with a spell for the ages. While the entire team was chuffed with the efforts of their pace spearhead, Yashasvi Jaiswal might have been left a little miffed given he ended up as an unintended target of Bumrah's intensity.
A slower one from Bumrah on the penultimate ball of the 25th over found Ollie Pope's inside edge and tumbled across to the leg side, provoking the Englishmen to sneak a quick single even as Jaiswal came charging in from short midwicket. The opener picked up the ball in a jiffy and out of instinct slinged a zipping one-handed throw at the batter's end despite Jonny Bairstow already home safely. The unexpected shy at the stumps meant there was no one backing up on the offside and the ball went rolling to deep point which drew the ire of Bumrah as he flailed his arms and seemed to spray a few stern words towards the youngster. Fortunately for Jaiswal, the batters did not take advantage of the overthrow and limited Bumrah's outburst to a brief rant.
Twitterati was quick to comment on the sheer intensity with which Bumrah was sprawling around on the field on Saturday, with consequences good and bad.
He is not happy!
January 27, 2024
Boomed
Bumrah to Duckett, just then #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/vdTzEWW7nd— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) January 27, 2024
Go for the kill
Whether it’s sub continent dry pitches or seaming tracks in SENA , one thing is sure - Bumrah will come for the kill.— Prasanna (@prasannalara) January 27, 2024
Quality
Got to have a quality seamer in the side against England. What with all the reverse sweeping going on.— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 27, 2024
What a champ, Bumrah! 👏👏👏👏#INDvENG
Z++
Give Bumrah Z+++ security now... I dont trust so many Britishers around such a Precious Gem!!#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/tngQ9t4vjw— 🔰Aashish Shukla🔰 (@Aashish_Shukla7) January 27, 2024
Bumrah moment
F*ck it, I'm Jasprit Bumrah moment. pic.twitter.com/Ajd7vDojpd— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 27, 2024
Domination
For the sheer domination with his skills across formats, across conditions. For the hunger to keep upskilling in an art rare in the country, Bumrah has to be among if not the greatest cricketer India has ever produced— Somesh Agarwal (@someshagarwal22) January 27, 2024
Boom boom bumrah!
That 'Tuckkk' voice, Boom Boom Bumrah 🔥#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/NT8TYV91V1— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) January 27, 2024
Reversing
Jasprit Bumrah's spell was 5-0-17-2. Got Duckett (twice, really) and Root, bowled pace and reverse swing. Atmosphere incredible. Scintillating stuff.— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) January 27, 2024
Fuming
When even Bumrah celebrates like that you know he's fuming! 😂— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) January 27, 2024