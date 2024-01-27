More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Kevin Pietersen storms out of commentary box after war of words with Harsha Bhogle

While India and England are locked into a fierce contest on the pitch in Hyderabad, a different battle ensued in the commentary box. Harsha Bhogle was involved in a heated argument with his Kevin Pietersen on air while discussing about switch hits which ended with the latter storming out.

‌English batter Ollie Pope emerged as the star for England on Day 3 of the first Test against India in Hyderabad. His splendid unbeaten 148 runs, not only showcased fearless shot selection but also demonstrated resilience against the Indian bowling contingent. As Pope remained unbeaten at the end of the day, England secured a crucial lead of 126 runs in the second innings. The tricky Hyderabad pitch also showcased England’s smart adaptability as they indulged in a lot of revere sweeps to unsettle India's spin trio.

Echoing on the same lines, Bhogle and Pietersen were embroiled in a banter at the commentary box. Bhogle suggested that if batters can switch, bowlers should also be allowed to do that. Contradicting that, Pietersen, who was famous for his switch hits, had something rather hilarious to say. Pietersen, who was commentating alongside Bhogle, expressed his dissatisfaction by abruptly leaving, stating, “I am so happy it’s 25 past 3 local time and I’m off downstairs because you’re talking rubbish”. Pietersen also blamed Bhogle for squashing entertainment into cricket before leaving abruptly. Moreover, the debate continued on Twitter after Day 3 stumps as Bhogle said, "The bowler has to inform the umpire if he wants to bowl left-handed, the batsman must have the same condition". Pietersen sarcastically tweeted, "he was". 

The conversation stirred a switch-hit debate on social media and became a topic of discussion within the cricketing community.

