IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Kevin Pietersen storms out of commentary box after war of words with Harsha Bhogle
While India and England are locked into a fierce contest on the pitch in Hyderabad, a different battle ensued in the commentary box. Harsha Bhogle was involved in a heated argument with his Kevin Pietersen on air while discussing about switch hits which ended with the latter storming out.
Echoing on the same lines, Bhogle and Pietersen were embroiled in a banter at the commentary box. Bhogle suggested that if batters can switch, bowlers should also be allowed to do that. Contradicting that, Pietersen, who was famous for his switch hits, had something rather hilarious to say. Pietersen, who was commentating alongside Bhogle, expressed his dissatisfaction by abruptly leaving, stating, “I am so happy it’s 25 past 3 local time and I’m off downstairs because you’re talking rubbish”. Pietersen also blamed Bhogle for squashing entertainment into cricket before leaving abruptly. Moreover, the debate continued on Twitter after Day 3 stumps as Bhogle said, "The bowler has to inform the umpire if he wants to bowl left-handed, the batsman must have the same condition". Pietersen sarcastically tweeted, "he was".
The conversation stirred a switch-hit debate on social media and became a topic of discussion within the cricketing community.
Absolute nonsense! 😄 😄. If you want to switch hit allow a bowler to bowl with both hands. Because something is difficult, it doesn't make it acceptable. The bowler has to inform the umpire if he wants to bowl left handed, the batsman must have the same condition. May the debate… https://t.co/JcXTJRdQhe— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2024