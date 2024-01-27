IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Kevin Pietersen storms out of commentary box after war of words with Harsha Bhogle

Echoing on the same lines, Bhogle and Pietersen were embroiled in a banter at the commentary box. Bhogle suggested that if batters can switch, bowlers should also be allowed to do that. Contradicting that, Pietersen, who was famous for his switch hits, had something rather hilarious to say. Pietersen, who was commentating alongside Bhogle, expressed his dissatisfaction by abruptly leaving, stating, “I am so happy it’s 25 past 3 local time and I’m off downstairs because you’re talking rubbish”. Pietersen also blamed Bhogle for squashing entertainment into cricket before leaving abruptly. Moreover, the debate continued on Twitter after Day 3 stumps as Bhogle said, "The bowler has to inform the umpire if he wants to bowl left-handed, the batsman must have the same condition". Pietersen sarcastically tweeted, "he was".