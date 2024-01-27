IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as valiant Pope ton on Day 3 keeps England praying for miraculous victory

The momentum carried over to England's batting as Zak Crawley and Ben Duckkett got off to a sprawling start and thwarted the lethal spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar at better-than-run-a-ball. Crawley eventually edged one to slip for a 33-ball 31 but Ollie Pope ensured there was no collapse, comprehensively steering the team past 100 shortly after Lunch. However, with the ball roughed up, skipper Rohit Sharma turned to Jasprit Bumrah for inspiration and the spearhead delivered with aplomb, firing in a lethal five-over spell that got the better of both Duckett and Root with ferocious reverse swing. Jonny Bairstow let a Jadeja arm ball crash into the stumps without obstruction and an unplayable Ashwin ripper gave Stokes marching orders to suddenly have England on their knees at 163/5.