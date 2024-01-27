IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to seething Bumrah after Rohit's unilateral DRS decision robs him of scalp
Rohit Sharma had a key member of his contingent very unhappy in Hyderabad|
BCCI
India struggling to contain the opposition in a home Test and Jasprit Bumrah losing his cool are two of the rarest sights on a cricket field, yet they occurred simultaneously on Saturday. The pacer was visibly raging after his jaffa went unrewarded due to Rohit Sharma's haywire decision making.
After looking indomitable throughout the first two days of the first of five Tests against England, India finally conceded a session to the visitors on Day 3 after losing three wickets for 15 runs to have their lead restricted to 190 runs before managing just one wicket in 15 overs. However, the hosts seemed to peg back after lunch with the red cherry suddenly showing signs of reverse swing and Jasprit Bumrah moving the ball every which way to befuddle the Englishmen. His brilliant spell on a pitch clearly unsuitable for a pacer eventually earned him a well-deserved scalp, or at least it should have were it not for skipper Rohit Sharma.
On the last ball of the 17th over, Bumrah angled a delivery down off-side from around the off stumps to left-hander Ben Duckett but the ball moved sharply in the air to pitch around the stumps and thump into the southpaw's pads. A loud appeal followed but the umpire remained unmoved given the sheer amount of swing which made him suspect the ball was going down leg. Rohit Sharma was quick to walk up for a DRS discussion but he met KS Bharat halfway down the pitch and the wicket-keeper seemed convinced the right call had been made, following which the captain did not care to consult his bowler before making a U-turn.
However, replays showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump and Bumrah was visibly furious thereafter as he flailed his arms before placing his hands on his head. Twitterati was quick to bash the Indian captain for disregarding a senior member of the team from a key DRs discussion.
What a miss!!
January 27, 2024
So good!
Bumrah yaar so good— N (@clobberinntime) January 27, 2024
Reversing it!
Bumrah is reverse swinging it.— Hriday (Fan-Account) (@Hriday1812) January 27, 2024
Robbed
We got robbed a Bumrah magical ball— Cricket With Me (@Cricketwithme15) January 27, 2024
True
oh ffs, Bumrah should be more demanding with regards to reviews— Bharath (@eabc_02) January 27, 2024
Take it and go home!
bc brohit itna drs ghr pe leke jaayega kya 😭😭😭 bumrah robbed— Aftab. (@aftabsays_) January 27, 2024
Be more demanding
oh ffs, Bumrah should be more demanding with regards to reviews— Bharath (@eabc_02) January 27, 2024
Looked out
Man that looked out real time ..😭— Sriram K (@06ramK) January 27, 2024
That was unplayable from Bumrah
Rohit bro....
Fuckkk.. That was Out.. Bumrah was saying it's close.. Rohit refused to take DRS.. 😭#INDvENG #INDvsENG— Prajakta Pathak (@PrajaktaPatha14) January 27, 2024
Well laid trap
It was a well-laid trap and Bumrah deserved a wicket on that deadly delivery. Big big chance missed.— Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) January 27, 2024