IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to seething Bumrah after Rohit's unilateral DRS decision robs him of scalp

On the last ball of the 17th over, Bumrah angled a delivery down off-side from around the off stumps to left-hander Ben Duckett but the ball moved sharply in the air to pitch around the stumps and thump into the southpaw's pads. A loud appeal followed but the umpire remained unmoved given the sheer amount of swing which made him suspect the ball was going down leg. Rohit Sharma was quick to walk up for a DRS discussion but he met KS Bharat halfway down the pitch and the wicket-keeper seemed convinced the right call had been made, following which the captain did not care to consult his bowler before making a U-turn.