WATCH, AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Hodge sorts out post-retirement plans with stump mic shenanigans
Kavem Hodge's witty antics had the whole Windies team in splits at Gabba|
Kavem Hodge would be hoping his debut tour Down Under is only the beginning of a long Test career but in case things don't work out on the field, he has a backup career waiting for him. The all-rounder assumed the role of third umpire at the Gabba on Saturday to ensure fair playing conditions.
West Indies ended Day 3 of the final Test of the Australian summer with a first victory Down Under since 2003 a realistic possibility with the hosts' score reading 60/2 in a chase of 216. The Caribbean outfit could have been even better placed if luck had gone their way after a Shamar Joseph ripper to Alex Carey clipped the bails but failed to dislodge it from the groove when the score was 70/5, with the wicket-keeper going on to score a game-changing quickfire 65. To ensure there was no repetition of such antics on Saturday, Kavem Hodge took over the responsibility of temporarily turning into a match referee.
During a drinks break in the third session, the ground staff came on the field to switch the zing bails and Hodge was quick to walk over to the stumps to initiate a conversion with the match director. He ensured he got the best possible angle to check for the fairness of the bails during an elaborate skit that had the staff cracking up. The other Windies players joined him in the center eventually as well and laughter abounded at the center, thus engineering a light-hearted moment in an otherwise highly intense game.
"TV Umpire to director, we have a review for bail change" 🤣— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 27, 2024
