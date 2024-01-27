WATCH, AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Hodge sorts out post-retirement plans with stump mic shenanigans

West Indies ended Day 3 of the final Test of the Australian summer with a first victory Down Under since 2003 a realistic possibility with the hosts' score reading 60/2 in a chase of 216. The Caribbean outfit could have been even better placed if luck had gone their way after a Shamar Joseph ripper to Alex Carey clipped the bails but failed to dislodge it from the groove when the score was 70/5, with the wicket-keeper going on to score a game-changing quickfire 65. To ensure there was no repetition of such antics on Saturday, Kavem Hodge took over the responsibility of temporarily turning into a match referee.