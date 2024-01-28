More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds weeping Shamar Joseph exacting revenge from Starc to complete sensational fifer

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Shamar Joseph was ecstatic and overwhelmed by emotions after a game changing spell at the Gabba

Cricket Australia

Behold the latest addition to incidents in sports that can make grown men cry and what could be more appropriate for it than a grown man actually in tears. A fired-up Shamar Joseph suddenly took to the deck weeping on Sunday after a game-changing five-wicket spell left Australia on the brink.

A clean sweep of the five-match Test summer seemed to be on the cards for Australia ahead of the final Test at the Gabba with West Indies the heavy underdogs and the notion was only reinforced after the visitors collapsed to 64/5 early on Day 1. However, a brilliant fight back with the ball and then some valiant batting in the second innings meant a competitive target of 216 for the hosts albeit the Kangaroos remained the clear favourites, especially after they cruised to 108/2 in the first session of Day 4. However, Shamar Joseph rose from the ashes like a phoenix to miraculously turn the table around with a devastating spell that would go down in Test cricket folklore.

The pacer was not expected to take the field after a toe crusher from Mitchell Starc the previous night had left him unable to walk and consequently retire hurt but a few overs into the game on Sunday, he made an appearance and was handed the ball almost straightaway. It took Shamar just 11 balls to strike, as he nipped one in sharply to the settled Green and sent his bails cartwheeling after a knock of 42. Travis Head followed suit on the next ball to complete a king pair courtesy of a searing swinging yorker from the rookie. Shamar then took to the skies a couple of overs later after having Mitchell Marsh edge one to slip before bowling Alex Carey all hands up with another nip-backer. 

Thus walked in Starc and established dominance with three boundaries off the youngster but was not long for the game as he toe-ended one for an easy grab by Kevin Sinclair. The Interpol would be hard pressed to catch the Guyanese thereon as he raced away in celebration, only stopping to share hugs with his skipper and compatriots. A huge grin enveloped Shamar's face but then all of a sudden, he got down on his knees and buried his head into his elbows, weeping in ecstasy. The pats of congratulations continued to shower on him until Joseph finally gathered the energy to get back on his feet and wipe his tears away, only to share a few more emotional hugs. The Gabba lauded Shamar with a rousing standing ovation, one the Caribbean acknowledged with a raised cap, and will have more praise to get to on Twitter at the end of play.

