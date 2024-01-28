AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds weeping Shamar Joseph exacting revenge from Starc to complete sensational fifer

Thus walked in Starc and established dominance with three boundaries off the youngster but was not long for the game as he toe-ended one for an easy grab by Kevin Sinclair. The Interpol would be hard pressed to catch the Guyanese thereon as he raced away in celebration, only stopping to share hugs with his skipper and compatriots. A huge grin enveloped Shamar's face but then all of a sudden, he got down on his knees and buried his head into his elbows, weeping in ecstasy. The pats of congratulations continued to shower on him until Joseph finally gathered the energy to get back on his feet and wipe his tears away, only to share a few more emotional hugs. The Gabba lauded Shamar with a rousing standing ovation, one the Caribbean acknowledged with a raised cap, and will have more praise to get to on Twitter at the end of play.