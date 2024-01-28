AUS vs WI | Twitter lauds weeping Shamar Joseph exacting revenge from Starc to complete sensational fifer
Behold the latest addition to incidents in sports that can make grown men cry and what could be more appropriate for it than a grown man actually in tears. A fired-up Shamar Joseph suddenly took to the deck weeping on Sunday after a game-changing five-wicket spell left Australia on the brink.
A clean sweep of the five-match Test summer seemed to be on the cards for Australia ahead of the final Test at the Gabba with West Indies the heavy underdogs and the notion was only reinforced after the visitors collapsed to 64/5 early on Day 1. However, a brilliant fight back with the ball and then some valiant batting in the second innings meant a competitive target of 216 for the hosts albeit the Kangaroos remained the clear favourites, especially after they cruised to 108/2 in the first session of Day 4. However, Shamar Joseph rose from the ashes like a phoenix to miraculously turn the table around with a devastating spell that would go down in Test cricket folklore.
The pacer was not expected to take the field after a toe crusher from Mitchell Starc the previous night had left him unable to walk and consequently retire hurt but a few overs into the game on Sunday, he made an appearance and was handed the ball almost straightaway. It took Shamar just 11 balls to strike, as he nipped one in sharply to the settled Green and sent his bails cartwheeling after a knock of 42. Travis Head followed suit on the next ball to complete a king pair courtesy of a searing swinging yorker from the rookie. Shamar then took to the skies a couple of overs later after having Mitchell Marsh edge one to slip before bowling Alex Carey all hands up with another nip-backer.
Thus walked in Starc and established dominance with three boundaries off the youngster but was not long for the game as he toe-ended one for an easy grab by Kevin Sinclair. The Interpol would be hard pressed to catch the Guyanese thereon as he raced away in celebration, only stopping to share hugs with his skipper and compatriots. A huge grin enveloped Shamar's face but then all of a sudden, he got down on his knees and buried his head into his elbows, weeping in ecstasy. The pats of congratulations continued to shower on him until Joseph finally gathered the energy to get back on his feet and wipe his tears away, only to share a few more emotional hugs. The Gabba lauded Shamar with a rousing standing ovation, one the Caribbean acknowledged with a raised cap, and will have more praise to get to on Twitter at the end of play.
January 28, 2024
Important for the board, Guyana govt & cooperate bodies to find a way to allocate funds to compensate Shamar Joseph & 1 or 2 other fast bowlers to keep them in the Caribbean & control how much cricket they play. Their pace is everything. Don’t allow burnout.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 28, 2024
Shamar Joseph went to hospital last night to get scans on a suspected broken toe. Today he’s just bowled ten consecutive overs in energy-sapping high humidity. He’s taken six wickets and bowled at speeds close to 150kph. In his second Test match. Simply extraordinary. #AUSvWI— Adam White (@White_Adam) January 28, 2024
SHAMAR JOSEPH!!! 🔥— Trent Copeland (@copes9) January 28, 2024
The most unbelievable bit about this unbelievable spell from Shamar Joseph is that he’s literally hobbling in between overs on the boundary and still getting quicker with each over #AusvWI pic.twitter.com/TRX9QXAfQW— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) January 28, 2024
Shamar Joseph setting Gabba ablaze.— Prasanna (@prasannalara) January 28, 2024
This guy is playing in just his second Test and he is producing one of the best spells in recent times by a visiting bowler in Australia. Shamar Joseph what a special talent.#AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/iiMdcR17Ch— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) January 28, 2024
Shamar Joseph was scouted for Guyana Eagles team in 2021 trials conducted by CWI in Guyana— SINLESANN (@SINLESANN) January 28, 2024
It was Sir Curtly Ambrose who selected him after watching just 3 balls
How can someone be bad in AUS if Ambrose (the greatest bowler to tour AUS) has stamped his belief on him #AUSvsWI pic.twitter.com/DMBlJqCLOC
There’s maybe a few thousand fans at the Gabba right now and yet in years to come millions will claim they were there the day Shamar Joseph tore Australia to shreds on one foot.— Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) January 28, 2024
What an extraordinary day of test cricket! 🏏 pic.twitter.com/0ZibZAAkRy#AUSvWI
Pace 🔥 Shamar Joseph w a toe injury and all. #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/qtvag16Ph2— naeemah (@NaeemahBenjamin) January 28, 2024