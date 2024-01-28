AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith showcases extreme bravado with riskiest ramp shot in Test history

West Indies shook Australia to their core in the first session at the Gabba on Thursday to whittle them down from 60/2 to 187/8 in a chase of 216 on the back of Shamar Joseph breathing fire to scalp six wickets in one spell. However, Steve Smith remained steadfast at one end, extending his overnight score of 33 past 80 when another tragedy struck immediately after dinner as Nathan Lyon succumbed to Alzarri Joseph leaving Windies just one wicket away from an unprecedented win. With everything on the line and a chance to secure a famous win with a knock for the ages, Steve Smith threw conventional wisdom out of the book in unbelievable fashion.