More Options

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith showcases extreme bravado with riskiest ramp shot in Test history

AUS vs WI | Twitter reacts as Steve Smith showcases extreme bravado with riskiest ramp shot in Test history

179

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Steve Smith played a knock for the ages under extreme duress at the Gabba against a fired up Windies side

|

Cricket Australia

Steve Smith has for a decade been the face of greatness in Test cricket and while he is by no means conventional, the veteran took unorthodoxy to an extreme length on Sunday. With the Windies a wicket away from one of the greatest Test wins ever, Smith brought out the ramp shot to stun one and all.

West Indies shook Australia to their core in the first session at the Gabba on Thursday to whittle them down from 60/2 to 187/8 in a chase of 216 on the back of Shamar Joseph breathing fire to scalp six wickets in one spell. However, Steve Smith remained steadfast at one end, extending his overnight score of 33 past 80  when another tragedy struck immediately after dinner as Nathan Lyon succumbed to Alzarri Joseph leaving Windies just one wicket away from an unprecedented win. With everything on the line and a chance to secure a famous win with a knock for the ages, Steve Smith threw conventional wisdom out of the book in unbelievable fashion.

With 20 runs needed to win, the Aussie legend pre-emptively went down on one knee to a delivery angling across the stumps and scooped a bowl over the wicket-keeper's head all the way into the stands for a massive six. Had the shot gone haywire, a barrage of criticism and a stain on Smith's burgeoning reputation would have been inevitable but Twitterati was all praise for an exhibition of the unwavering confidence that has brought the  34-year-old nearly 10,000 Test runs. 

Beautifull!!

Crazy

Madness

Hero mode turned on!

He can

Clutch time

He is a mad man

Just wow! 

The GOAT!

Fabulous!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all