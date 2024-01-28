AUS vs WI | Twitter stunned as phoenix Shamar demolishes World Test champions at Gabba in historic Windies win

The bookies had Australia at a 99% probability of whitewashing the West Indies ahead of the second Test at the Gabba and while the number had tumbled down to around 60% by the start of Day 4, the hosts remained heavy favorites. The number experienced a significant upward trajectory through the first session on Sunday with incumbent batters Cameron Green and Steve Smith stretching the overnight partnership of 18 past the half-century mark and had their side well positioned at 108/2 an hour into the day's play.

That is when the Windies showed perhaps the first sign of desperation as Shamar Joseph took to the field after having left the field crying with a damaged toe the previous evening courtesy of a Mitchell Starc yorker. The pacer later revealed he was slated to stay back in the hotel and had only been inspired to come to the venue to support his teammates. Kraigg Brathwaite handed the youngster -- on his debut Test tour -- the ball as perhaps one final shot at victory, kicking into progress perhaps the greatest Test upset of the 21st century.

Joseph first removed Green for 42 with a nip backer and then handed Travis Head a king pair with an unplayable yorker. Mitchell Marsh could not handle the heat either, ending a back-of-a-length delivery to slip, and there were no repeat heroics in store for Alex Carey as his bails went cartwheeling with a sharply seaming corker. Mitchell Starc took the daredevil approach to crunch three boundaries off the youngster but inevitably skied one to Kevin Sinclair and skipper Pat Cummins followed suit by edging one to the keeper. The score suddenly read 187/8 with an improbable victory in sight for the Caribbean outfit.

Alzarri Joseph struck immediately after the break to send Nathan Lyon packing, the equation now 25 runs needed and one wicket in hand. However, Smith stood in defiance and switched gears while hogging strike to quickly chip down the remaining runs with flamboyant drives and a flashy ramp. Yet, he chose to trust Josh Hazlewood for two Shamar deliveries with nine runs to get but the right-arm quick needed just one to send the off-stump cartwheeling and secure the first Windies win against Australia since 2003, their first Down Under since 1997 and only a second victory ever at the Gabba.