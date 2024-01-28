BPL | Twitter reacts to heated Babar Azam hurling abuse during verbal spat with Irfan Sukkur

On the turning deck, Babar found it difficult to accelerate early into his knock and his 36 runs had come at a modest strike rate of 120 when the Riders lost their third wicket in the 13th over, causing Afghan Mohammed Nabi to walk onto the crease. However, as the pair was waiting in the middle of the pitch for play to resume, a few words were exchanged between Babar and Durdanto wicket-keeper Irfan Sukkur. As per the footage, the former seemed to have been spitting abuse in frustration to which Sukkur had objected, possibly thinking it was directed at him, provoking a heated Babar to assert, "I am not talking to you, I am talking to me."