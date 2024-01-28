BPL | Twitter reacts to heated Babar Azam hurling abuse during verbal spat with Irfan Sukkur
Babar Azam and Irfan Sukkur during the Rangpur-Dhaka BPL clash on Saturday|
BCB
Ever since bursting onto the scene and establishing himself as an all-format star, Babar Azam seems to have developed an affinity for controversy with the latest incident occurring in Bangladesh. The former Pakistan skipper was visibly seething after Irfan Sukkur engaged him in a war of words.
Rangpur Riders registered a dominant victory against Durdanto Dhaka in Sylhet to notch up their second win of the season. The Nurul Hasan-led side posted a mammoth total of 183/8 on the back of Babar Azam's 46-ball 62 before bowling out their rivals for a measly 104 with the Pakistan veteran eventually being named the man of the match. However, it was not all smooth sailing for the 29-year-old as an early struggle was followed by a heated altercation with the opposition wicketkeeper.
On the turning deck, Babar found it difficult to accelerate early into his knock and his 36 runs had come at a modest strike rate of 120 when the Riders lost their third wicket in the 13th over, causing Afghan Mohammed Nabi to walk onto the crease. However, as the pair was waiting in the middle of the pitch for play to resume, a few words were exchanged between Babar and Durdanto wicket-keeper Irfan Sukkur. As per the footage, the former seemed to have been spitting abuse in frustration to which Sukkur had objected, possibly thinking it was directed at him, provoking a heated Babar to assert, "I am not talking to you, I am talking to me."
A few more choice words followed from the match-winner and Twitterati unsurprisingly had a field day ridiculing the entire scenario.
