ILT20 | Twitter in awe as Trent Boult leaps into tournament folklore with one-handed stunner

However, Laurie Evans was unable to score big as he was dismissed for a duck, courtesy of a great catch by New Zealand speedster Trent Boult. Afghan bowler Fazhalhaq Farooqi bowled the 18th over and on the third ball, Evans looked to loft Farooqi’s full delivery and skewed it to the left of long off. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, who was positioned strategically by MI skipper Keiron Pollard, ran across a long way and stuck his hand out to take a one-hand stunner with a full-length dive. The MI contingent were enthralled with Boult’s acrobatics and lauded his effort.