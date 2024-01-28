ILT20 | Twitter in awe as Trent Boult leaps into tournament folklore with one-handed stunner
ILT20 has witnessed many players set the stage ablaze with phenomenal fielding displays. However, Trent Boult took things up a notch in the crucial encounter between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to leave social media in awe with a one-handed catch to dismiss Laurie Evans
However, Laurie Evans was unable to score big as he was dismissed for a duck, courtesy of a great catch by New Zealand speedster Trent Boult. Afghan bowler Fazhalhaq Farooqi bowled the 18th over and on the third ball, Evans looked to loft Farooqi’s full delivery and skewed it to the left of long off. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, who was positioned strategically by MI skipper Keiron Pollard, ran across a long way and stuck his hand out to take a one-hand stunner with a full-length dive. The MI contingent were enthralled with Boult’s acrobatics and lauded his effort.
The Twitterverse lauded Boult’s effort as well and took to social media to express their emotions.
January 28, 2024
That's how you get it!
Trent Boult. Unbelievable. ⚡🔥#OneFamily #MIEmirates #MIEvADKR— MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) January 28, 2024
pic.twitter.com/NFB3yQh2Xc
That's an absolute stunner!
Boult has those magnetic hands!
If catching miraculous catches is a Business then Trent Boult is the CEO of it 🚀#ADKRvsMIE#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/vyKMIoF675— Aditya (@switch_hit18) January 28, 2024
Brilliant catch!
Trent Boult is a mad man 😭— Trickster_God (@_BreathingFire_) January 28, 2024
Catch that enters cricket book!
Trent boult🔥— Nikhith🇮🇳 (@Dhfm__4ever) January 28, 2024
You beauty!
Trent Boult, you freak. What a catch🤯— Ayushman (@ayushmannhere) January 28, 2024
Just made it look like a WOW
Trent Boult WOWW— A-Aronnn (@aronRb__) January 28, 2024
Watching it on loop!
What a catch by Trent Boult 🙇🏼♂️— Baz_McCullum_42 (@Baz_158_) January 28, 2024