More Options

ILT20 | Twitter in awe as Trent Boult leaps into tournament folklore with one-handed stunner

ILT20 | Twitter in awe as Trent Boult leaps into tournament folklore with one-handed stunner

80

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

ILT20 has witnessed many players set the stage ablaze with phenomenal fielding displays. However, Trent Boult took things up a notch in the crucial encounter between MI Emirates and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to leave social media in awe with a one-handed catch to dismiss Laurie Evans

‌Opting to bowl first did not work well for the MI Emirates as the ADKR openers attacked the MI bowlers in the first four overs. Openers Joe Clarke and Michael-Kyle Pepper put together a 30-run partnership before Clarke departed in the 4th over. ADKR looked determined and scored 57/1 at the end of the powerplay.  Although MI bowlers managed to scalp wickets at regular intervals, the ADKR batting contingent looked convincing in putting up stable partnerships in the middle order, especially Andre Russell and Sam Hain.

However, Laurie Evans was unable to score big as he was dismissed for a duck, courtesy of a great catch by New Zealand speedster Trent Boult. Afghan bowler Fazhalhaq Farooqi bowled the 18th over and on the third ball, Evans looked to loft Farooqi’s full delivery and skewed it to the left of long off. Meanwhile, Trent Boult, who was positioned strategically by MI skipper Keiron Pollard, ran across a long way and stuck his hand out to take a one-hand stunner with a full-length dive. The MI contingent were enthralled with Boult’s acrobatics and lauded his effort.

The Twitterverse lauded Boult’s effort as well and took to social media to express their emotions.

Catch of the decade!

That's how you get it!

That's an absolute stunner!

Boult has those magnetic hands!

Brilliant catch!

Catch that enters cricket book!

You beauty!

Just made it look like a WOW

Watching it on loop!

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all