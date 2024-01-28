More Options

IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jadeja damages hamstring during run-out at key juncture to deal India triple whammy



Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Ravindra Jadeja's decision to take a quick single cost India big on Sunday

Brilliance more often than not begets streaks of red-hot luck, something India found out much to their misfortune in Hyderabad. The hosts were left staring at defeat after losing Ravindra Jadeja to a run-out at a key moment and to make things worse, he also damaged his hamstring in the process.

‌Having started Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad as clear favourites against England, things rapidly went downhill for the Men in Blue as they failed to get any foothold in the game. The visitors first extended their lead through the first session to set a challenging target of 231 before wickets at regular intervals had the hosts down and out at 107/5 shortly after Tea. However, one last hope remained for India in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer with a significant partnership between the two vital to keep alive their chance of a triumph. Not only did things go horribly awry for the side, they were left with a long-term liability that immensely limited the chances of the team fighting back in the ensuing encounters.
Jadeja, up against Joe Root, was gifted with a full-toss first up in the 39th over but only managed to steer the red cherry down the track. Nevertheless, sensing an opportunity to sneak a run, the duo at the center called for a quick single and Jadeja sprinted towards the other end. However, skipper Ben Stokes was vigilant at mid-on and after getting to the ball in a jiffy, he caught hold of it before slinging an underarm throw at the stumps in one swoop motion. Jadeja, despite being one of the fastest men in world cricket, was caught well short of the crease sending England into ecstatic celebration.
To add salt to India's wounds, Jadeja looked in immense pain while stretching in an attempt to make the crease and was left grimacing while clutching his hamstring. The all-rounder hobbled off the pitch with footage later showing him unable to climb the stairs, making his absence in the second Test and perhaps the ensuing encounters highly probable. Indian Twitterati was unsurprisingly left grieving.

