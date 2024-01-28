IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jadeja damages hamstring during run-out at key juncture to deal India triple whammy
Ravindra Jadeja's decision to take a quick single cost India big on Sunday|
BCCI
Brilliance more often than not begets streaks of red-hot luck, something India found out much to their misfortune in Hyderabad. The hosts were left staring at defeat after losing Ravindra Jadeja to a run-out at a key moment and to make things worse, he also damaged his hamstring in the process.
Jadeja gone!
January 28, 2024
Jaddu seems to be in discomfort
January 28, 2024
Running in angle costed a lot!
January 28, 2024
It happened again
Jadeja getting run out in a test match👍— Rorschach's Journal (@RrschchsJournl) January 28, 2024
No poor
No intention to dive, poor running from Jadeja #INDvENG https://t.co/ohdkFLSwqo— Prateek (@prateekv8) January 28, 2024
Yup
AND Jadeja's hamstring may have gone ping.— Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) January 28, 2024
He & Bumrah are India's 2 irreplaceable players. India don't have another all-rounder remotely in Jadeja's class - so do they sacrifice batting depth to bring in Kuldeep or lose a 5th bowler for an extra batter?#INDvENG🏏🇮🇳🏴#WTC25
True
India are on the brink in a game they were bossing till 2nd day. Rajat Patidar should come in for Shreyas Iyer and looks like Jadeja has done his hamstring. #INDvENG— Mayank (@mayankreports)
Can't believe
My God, can't believe we have lost after having a 190 run lead, hope Jadeja's hamstring is fine, need to comeback like the 2021 series.— The Lobster (@CricessOP)
Advantage CSK
Jadeja struggling with hamstring. Advantage CSK 💛— KH (@misceyaccount)
Catastrophic
Has Jadeja done his hamstring now?— Abhijeet (@ab_nufc)
ffs
Without Kohli, cud be catastrophic. #INDvENG #INDvsENG
Maybe
Jadeja tore his hamstring?— Rahul 🌚 (@thunor_05)