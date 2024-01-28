IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts as Jadeja damages hamstring during run-out at key juncture to deal India triple whammy

‌Having started Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad as clear favourites against England, things rapidly went downhill for the Men in Blue as they failed to get any foothold in the game. The visitors first extended their lead through the first session to set a challenging target of 231 before wickets at regular intervals had the hosts down and out at 107/5 shortly after Tea. However, one last hope remained for India in the form of Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer with a significant partnership between the two vital to keep alive their chance of a triumph. Not only did things go horribly awry for the side, they were left with a long-term liability that immensely limited the chances of the team fighting back in the ensuing encounters.