IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Ashwin adding 'penguin' variation to ever-expanding arsenal

‌England made a match of what seemed like a foregone conclusion on Days 3 and 4 of the first Test against India on the back of a phenomenal Ollie Pope 196 in Hyderabad to set the hosts a target of 231. The top-order batter dominated the lethal spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel on a tricky deck like few other batters have managed over the past decade. He took to the crease on Sunday with an overnight score of 148 and had already added 15 runs to his tally when Ravichandran Ashwin was handed the ball for his first spell of the day in the 81st over. With the 26-year-old seemingly looking indomitable, the veteran resorted to unusual tricks in an attempt to pry out the prize wicket.