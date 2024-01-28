IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Rohit playing peacemaker after Bumrah shoulder barges Pope

With a historic Tets victory possible within grasp, England began Day 4 of the first Test against India comfortably to stretch further their overnight lead of 126 runs. Ollie Pope took little time to add two runs to his tally and reach the 150-run landmark while Rehan Ahmed looked resolute as ever at the other end even with Jasprit Bumrah testing the edges with a hint of reverse swing. However, amidst the calm that seemed to envelope the sunny morning in Hyderabad, Bumrah sent a stern reminder to all stakeholders of the sheer intensity in the encounter with an uncharacteristic act of aggression.