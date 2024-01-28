IND vs ENG | Twitter reacts to Rohit playing peacemaker after Bumrah shoulder barges Pope
Jasprit Bumrah carried over his aggression from the previous day to startle Ollie Pope early on Sunday|
BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah's wry smile can often be mistaken as an absence of the killer instinct but incidents every once in a while more than disprove the theory. The speedster attempted to intentionally provoke a scrap with Ollie Pope on Sunday, forcing Rohit Sharma to step in and calm the miffed batter.
With a historic Tets victory possible within grasp, England began Day 4 of the first Test against India comfortably to stretch further their overnight lead of 126 runs. Ollie Pope took little time to add two runs to his tally and reach the 150-run landmark while Rehan Ahmed looked resolute as ever at the other end even with Jasprit Bumrah testing the edges with a hint of reverse swing. However, amidst the calm that seemed to envelope the sunny morning in Hyderabad, Bumrah sent a stern reminder to all stakeholders of the sheer intensity in the encounter with an uncharacteristic act of aggression.
The right-arm quick zipped a ball into Pope's thigh pad midway through the 80th over upon which the two batters sneaked a quick single. However, as the centurion was crossing over to the other end, Bumrah glanced at the approaching Pope out of the corner of his eye and moved just a couple of inches towards the pitch to line up his body with the batter's. Pope, busy watching the ball, ended up barging into a stiff Bumrah and was visibly startled by the contact but wasn't shy to make his feeling known with flailing arms immediately after.
Bumrah remained his cheeky self and ironically tried to advise the batter to stay on course and to ensure things don't boil over, skipper Rohit Sharma walked over to Pope and defused the situation with some humour. However, Twitterati was already in on the action by then.
Time for sledging!
January 28, 2024
Just a little bit
There is a little bit fight between Pope and Bumrah.— Deepak. (@imCricX) January 28, 2024
#SA20 #IPL2024 #INDVENG #INDvsENG #imCricX #INDvENG #AUSvWI #WTC25 #TestCricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/C05rjwc5mW
It was intentional
Bumrah intentionally messing with Ollie Pope.#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/PpB29JGhJg— Cric Boy (@RA12120116) January 28, 2024
Heated scenes
#IndvEng Some heated conversation between Pope and Bumrah..— Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 28, 2024
Pope thought Bumrah came in between as he was trying to run for a single..
Things heated up as Rohit Sharma intervened.. pic.twitter.com/3I6C5a7GZi
Yup
Did Bumrah just shoulder-barged Pope?? Never seen him so agitated..— Bharat (@BharatChopraa) January 28, 2024
Deliberate
That was a deliberate move from Jasprit Bumrah on Pope. He's rattled, they don't like it up 'em!#INDvsENG #INDvENG— All Round Good Chap (@AllGoodChap) January 28, 2024
A little sledge
What did bumrah do??— Manii✨ (@maniix05) January 28, 2024
LOL
Bumrah saab tried to manhandle pope😭😭 pic.twitter.com/a6OW9Dl3DW— R.K.𝕏 (@The_kafir_boy_2) January 28, 2024
Dhoni stuff
That was something from MS Dhoni's playbook, Bumrah 🤣 #INDvsENG #INDvENG— Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) January 28, 2024
Getting serious
Bumrah did a mustafizur😬— Ankur Dhuri (@AnkurDhuri_45) January 28, 2024
It's getting serious now#INDvsENG