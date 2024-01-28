IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as Hartley rips through India as England conquer Hyderabad in historic triumph
After getting whacked in the first innings, Tom Hartley responded with a match-winning seven-fer on Sunday|
India had never lost a Test at home after taking a 100-plus first-innings lead, until Sunday. Set 231 to win on the back of Ollie Pope's 196, the hosts crumbled in the face of a brilliant Tom Hartley seven-fer which engineered a 28-run victory and saw England go 1-0 up in the five-match series.
Brief scores: ENG 246 & 420 (Pope 196, Hartley 34; Bumrah 4/41) defeat IND 436 & 202 (Sharma 39, Bharat 28; Hartley 7/62) by 28 runs
England kicked off Day 4 on the same note they had ended Saturday with both incumbent batters Ollie Pope and Rehan Ahmed looking confident at the crease. The duo took little team to stretch their partnership to 50 with Ollie Pope going past 150 for the second time in his Test career and it took some reserve swing magic from Jasprit Bumrah to finally break the 63-run stand by having Rehan nick behind for 28. However, no collapse was forthcoming as a belligerent Tom Hartley fearlessly took on the bowlers to stitch together an 80-run partnership which only ended with a Ravichandran Ashwin ball staying agonizingly low and barging into the stumps. Fortunately for the hosts, Mark Wood showed no batting promise and departed peacefully for a duck, provoking Pope to try one final hurrah at the stroke of Lunch and fall four short of a double century.
Chasing 231, India's first innings flurry seemed to be in the distant past with both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal having to dig in. The English spin attack seemed a reinvented one, bowling with immense discipline, and debutant Hartley got to reap his rewards in the 12th over. Jaiswal raced down the track only to defend a ball straight into Pope's hand at short-leg and Shubman Gill followed suit two balls later by popping another catch to the centurion. That was India's biggest partnership until late into the third session as wickets kept falling at alarming frequency. India's top-scorer Rohit got trapped plumb in front by Hartley for 39, Axar Patel -- promoted from number nine to five --- hit one straight back to the tall left-armer, KL Rahul succumbed LBW to Root, and Shreyas Iyer edged a turning Jack Leach delivery to slip. Amidst the chaos, Ben Stokes affected a brilliant run-out to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja who damaged his hamstring in the process. Suddenly in dire straits at 119/7, Ashwin emerged as India's saviour once again and found a capable accomplice in Srikar Bharat. The two stayed put for over 20 overs, accumulating 57 runs together, and seemed set to take the team through to stumps.
However, in a defining moment, Hartley completed his fifer by crashing into Bharat's off-stump with five minutes of play remaining, allowing Stokes to opt for a half-hour extension. Ashwin decided the best path to victory thereon was to go aerial but unsurprisingly met a humiliating demise as did Siraj, sealing a famous 28-run win for the English.
Final wicket!
Final moments of the first test. Bumrah visibly dissapointed at Siraj's shot.— Aditya (@forwardshortleg) January 28, 2024
Congrats @TheBarmyArmy Travelling English fans overjoyed.#INDvENG #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/UZ7bfNFz2D
Exceptional!
England showcased exceptional cricket to secure the win. Ollie Pope's triumph on Indian soil will echo for years. “I won’t complain even if the pitch turn from ball 1” this attitude made him dangerous. #INDvENG— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 28, 2024
I apologise
Tom Hartley #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/9GMflRhMz9— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) January 28, 2024
Sensational
From Brisbane to Hyderabad, a sensational day of test cricket. Extraordinary win this for England !! Might even be one better than Mumbai, 2012 - Long way to go in the series still, but clearly those writing off Bazball entirely might want to rethink a bit ! #INDvENG— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) January 28, 2024
Yeah
Can only apologise to England for writing them off much before they even came to India. On a day the West Indies turned the cricketing world upside down, so have England.— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) January 28, 2024
India have been poor. Absolutely poor the last two days. Didn’t deserve to win #INDvENG
Sweet
SWEET VICTORY FOR ENGLAND! Another 4 days that consolidates my belief that Test Cricket is the greatest sport. So many amazing moments, two for me, Popes defiant innings and Hartley silencing the critics and the doubters (me included) I LOVE YOU CRICKET! #CricketTwitter #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Zmd5BVANLn— George McMenemy🏏 (@CricketMcMenemy) January 28, 2024
Hartley owned it
Tom Hartley's Release Point looking at Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel and Srikar Bharat #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/MDr1rx17tk— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) January 28, 2024
A penny
A penny for Jonny Bairstow and Brendon McCullum’s thoughts on trying to win a game with this? #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JaZW9B88eV— Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) January 28, 2024
They did not!
India didn’t see this coming…— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 28, 2024
Ben Stokes and his courageous gang turning the tables in this test match. Test cricket at its best. #INDvENG
Elite
Visiting bowlers this century with a winning five-fer in the fourth innings in India:— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 28, 2024
Steve O'Keefe
Tom Hartley#INDvENG