IND vs ENG | Twitter stunned as Hartley rips through India as England conquer Hyderabad in historic triumph

Chasing 231, India's first innings flurry seemed to be in the distant past with both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal having to dig in. The English spin attack seemed a reinvented one, bowling with immense discipline, and debutant Hartley got to reap his rewards in the 12th over. Jaiswal raced down the track only to defend a ball straight into Pope's hand at short-leg and Shubman Gill followed suit two balls later by popping another catch to the centurion. That was India's biggest partnership until late into the third session as wickets kept falling at alarming frequency. India's top-scorer Rohit got trapped plumb in front by Hartley for 39, Axar Patel -- promoted from number nine to five --- hit one straight back to the tall left-armer, KL Rahul succumbed LBW to Root, and Shreyas Iyer edged a turning Jack Leach delivery to slip. Amidst the chaos, Ben Stokes affected a brilliant run-out to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja who damaged his hamstring in the process. Suddenly in dire straits at 119/7, Ashwin emerged as India's saviour once again and found a capable accomplice in Srikar Bharat. The two stayed put for over 20 overs, accumulating 57 runs together, and seemed set to take the team through to stumps.