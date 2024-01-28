SA20 | Twitter flabbergasted as Klassen demolishes Paarl bowling wreaking fastest fifty in Durban





‌Opting to bat first did pan out well for Durban’s Super Giants as they had a decent start at the powerplay with the scorecard at 46/1. After Smuts and Quinten de Kock’s hilarious departure, all hopes were now on Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Bretzkee to power the innings further. The Stoinis-Bretzkee left no stone unturned and put up a 102 runs partnership with Bretzkee scoring 78 with a superb strike rate of 181. However, Bretzkee departed in the 17th over, courtesy of a splendid delivery by Tabraiz Shamsi, stumping him with a google. The focus shifted to Heinrich Klassen as he is known for turning games with his attack.

Klassen came into the crease in the 17th over and immediately began his carnage, hitting the ball out of the park. He hit four back-to-back sixes in the 18th over off Fabian Allen and in the process, he hit the second-longest six of the season of 102 metes in the third of the over. Fabian bowled a short delivery and Klaasen nicely got under it for a pullover square leg putting the kookaburra out of the park, with a passerby picking up the white cherry with utmost excitement.

Twitterverse was astonished with the Klassen-class and buzzed social media to celebrate the fastest fifty blended with the humongous six.

Fifty from just 16 balls - What a brutal player, he is bossing @SA20_League with his finishing skills - fastest fifty in the league history. #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/rzdyErq5SC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2024

