SA20 | Twitter flabbergasted as Klassen demolishes Paarl bowling wreaking fastest fifty in Durban
There is nothing more thrilling than witnessing a record being made in front of a packed crowd. The Durban crowd had the time of their lives as they witnessed Heinrich Klassen hitting the ball out of the park and smashing the fastest 50 in 16 balls against Paarl Royals at the Kingsmead.
Klassen came into the crease in the 17th over and immediately began his carnage, hitting the ball out of the park. He hit four back-to-back sixes in the 18th over off Fabian Allen and in the process, he hit the second-longest six of the season of 102 metes in the third of the over. Fabian bowled a short delivery and Klaasen nicely got under it for a pullover square leg putting the kookaburra out of the park, with a passerby picking up the white cherry with utmost excitement.
Twitterverse was astonished with the Klassen-class and buzzed social media to celebrate the fastest fifty blended with the humongous six.
Heinrich Klaasen smashed the fastest fifty in @SA20_League history. #WelcomeToIncredible. pic.twitter.com/1o6KrlUCvJ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 28, 2024
HENRICH KLAASEN, THE MADMAN....!!!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2024
Fifty from just 16 balls - What a brutal player, he is bossing @SA20_League with his finishing skills - fastest fifty in the league history. #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/rzdyErq5SC
History - Heinrich Klaasen smashed fastest fifty in the SA20 history (16 balls).— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 28, 2024
Henrich Klaasen smashed the fastest fifty in SA20. 🤯#Cricket #SA20 #Klaasen pic.twitter.com/cApc3VwtAt— IMTIYAJ RIZWAN (@Imtiyajrizwann) January 28, 2024
Heinrich Klaasen smashed the fastest fifty in SA20 History 🔥— SportsTiger (@The_SportsTiger) January 28, 2024
Heinrich Klaasen smashed the fastest fifty in #SA20 history! Kya form mein hai ye banda! 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/D0KTyC2gos— Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) January 28, 2024
Record ALERT— CRIC.HARI (@HKhurdra72916) January 28, 2024
