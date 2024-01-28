SA20 | Twitter lauds Noor Ahmed’s thrilling fifer as Durban’s Super Giants thrash Paarl Royals at Durban
Durban’s Super Giants beat Paarl Royals by 125 runs in a crucial encounter at the Kingmead. The visitors struggled initially with their batting but managed to put in a huge total of 208/7, whereas the Paarl Royals showcased a feeble batting performance bundling out for just 83 runs in 14 overs.
Meanwhile, the Paarl Royals had a disastrous beginning and it continued further. Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler were unable to produce any magic and the Royals could just up a total of 47/3 at the end of the powerplay. Thereafter, none of the Paarl batters could build any partnership and the batting unit collapsed like a house of cards. DSG bowlers, especially Keshav Maharaj and Naveen-ul-Haq, showed utmost courage in picking up wickets at regular intervals. But the star of the DSG bowling unit was Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed who picked up a fifer with an outstanding figure of 5/11. The hosts were bundled out for just 83 runs inside 14 overs as DSG won the contest by 125 runs. With the win, DSG made it six wins out of eight and is assured of a top-four berth for the playoffs.
Brilliant knock and attitude!
I want to see him in LSG next year.— Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) January 28, 2024
Love his batting & his attitude just 🔥 #SA20 pic.twitter.com/kcW0nyuz3u
That's a good thing!
Be it LSG or DSG. @GautamGambhir keeps proving his vision for young players.— pulkit. (@jerseyno27) January 28, 2024
Real champ!
TAKE A BOW @noor_ahmad_15 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Absolutely brilliant bowling!! Proud of you. #SA20 #Betway #DSGvPR @DurbansSG— Sherita O'Brien (@SheritaO) January 28, 2024
What you mean by circus?
SA20 circus kab khatam hoga— KP (@apwaadi) January 28, 2024
That's how you play T20 cricket!
Heinrich Klaasen smashed the fastest fifty in @SA20_League history. #WelcomeToIncredible. pic.twitter.com/X4rqSOsBsl— CRICKET (@Islamic95024167) January 28, 2024
Don't think so!
Is there any better t20 player than klaasen rn?— devaromdu 🌊🌊 (@AsifShaik1902) January 28, 2024
Salaar Klaasen the raiser!
KLAASEN ni baga use chasukunta vada tasthadu cup meku @SunRisers— BUNNY STEEV (@T_W_T_virAAt) January 28, 2024
He deserves it tho!
No way Breetzke gets MOTM over Noor, 70 odd is great but 5 for 11 is unreal @SA20_League @DurbansSG— Mohammed Doodha (@DooDha_305) January 28, 2024
He was great with the ball!
Noor Ahmed made a significant impact with a remarkable 5-wicket haul against Paarl Royals, showcasing his prowess on the cricket field.#SA20 #NoorAhmed #Afghanistan #Cricket24 #southafrican— Angela Javed (@AngelaFjn95) January 28, 2024