SA20 | Twitter lauds Noor Ahmed’s thrilling fifer as Durban’s Super Giants thrash Paarl Royals at Durban

‌Durban’s Super Giants did not have a solid start after choosing to bat first as they could manage just 48/3 at the end of the powerplay. Opener Tony De Zorzi couldn't produce any magic as he was dismissed in the second over by Paarl’s Lungi Ngidi. However, Matthew Breetzke anchored the DSG batting and played a few super drives, paving the way for DSG to put up a decent total on board. JJ Smuts failed to produce any magic as he departed just before the end of the powerplay. The stars of the DSG innings were Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Bretzkee. The Stoinis-Bretzkee left no stone unturned and put up a 102 runs partnership with Bretzkee scoring 78 with a superb strike rate of 181. However, Bretzkee departed in the 17th over, courtesy of a splendid delivery by Tabraiz Shamsi, stumping him with a googly with the scorecard at 150/4 in 17 overs. While DSG looked a bit weak in putting up a 200+ total, Heinrich Klassen came into the crease and wreaked havoc scoring the fastest fifty of SA20 in just 16 balls. With a clinical batting performance, the hosts scored a mammoth 208/7.