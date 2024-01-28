More Options

SA20 | Twitter lauds Noor Ahmed’s thrilling fifer as Durban’s Super Giants thrash Paarl Royals at Durban

Durban’s Super Giants beat Paarl Royals by 125 runs in a crucial encounter at the Kingmead. The visitors struggled initially with their batting but managed to put in a huge total of 208/7, whereas the Paarl Royals showcased a feeble batting performance bundling out for just 83 runs in 14 overs.

‌Durban’s Super Giants did not have a solid start after choosing to bat first as they could manage just 48/3 at the end of the powerplay. Opener Tony De Zorzi couldn't produce any magic as he was dismissed in the second over by Paarl’s Lungi Ngidi. However, Matthew Breetzke anchored the DSG batting and played a few super drives, paving the way for DSG to put up a decent total on board. JJ Smuts failed to produce any magic as he departed just before the end of the powerplay. The stars of the DSG innings were Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Bretzkee. The Stoinis-Bretzkee left no stone unturned and put up a 102 runs partnership with Bretzkee scoring 78 with a superb strike rate of 181. However, Bretzkee departed in the 17th over, courtesy of a splendid delivery by Tabraiz Shamsi, stumping him with a googly with the scorecard at 150/4 in 17 overs. While DSG looked a bit weak in putting up a 200+ total, Heinrich Klassen came into the crease and wreaked havoc scoring the fastest fifty of SA20 in just 16 balls. With a clinical batting performance, the hosts scored a mammoth 208/7. 

Meanwhile, the Paarl Royals had a disastrous beginning and it continued further. Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler were unable to produce any magic and the Royals could just up a total of 47/3 at the end of the powerplay. Thereafter, none of the Paarl batters could build any partnership and the batting unit collapsed like a house of cards. DSG bowlers, especially Keshav Maharaj and Naveen-ul-Haq, showed utmost courage in picking up wickets at regular intervals. But the star of the DSG bowling unit was Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed who picked up a fifer with an outstanding figure of 5/11. The hosts were bundled out for just 83 runs inside 14 overs as DSG won the contest by 125 runs. With the win, DSG made it six wins out of eight and is assured of a top-four berth for the playoffs. 

