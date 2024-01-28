SA20 | Twitter reacts to Fortuin’s wry smile after unaware de Kock gifts him hilarious caught and bowled





‌Durban’s Super Giants did not have a solid start after choosing to bat first as they could manage just 48/3 at the end of the powerplay. Opener Tony De Zorzi couldn't produce any magic as he was dismissed in the second over by Paarl’s Lungi Ngidi. However, Matthew Breetzke anchored the DSG batting and played a few super drives, paving the way for DSG to put up a decent total on board. As soon as De Zorzi was sent back to the hut, all eyes were now on the South African veteran Quinton de Kock to produce some class from his willow.

Things took a bit detour in the third over bowled by Bjorn Fortuin which witnessed a bizarre dismissal. Fortuin came round the wicket and bowled at the stump and de Kock tried to slog sweep over mid-wicket. In reality, de Kock toe-ended the ball straight to Fortuin but looked up thinking it was a top edge that went high. Momentarily, everyone on the ground was perplexed if the ball did travel in the air. But it was a straight forward catch and Fortuin knew that he got a bit lucky with that wicket as de Kock is a beast on the leg side. Fortuin had his hands covering his face in disbelief at this bizarre dismissal.

Twitter was in splits with the bizarre dismissal and took to social media to have a laugh.

Bjorn Fortuin getting the reward of bowling a tight line, in good area, not giving bowls to hit easily as he picked up the wicket of Quinton de Kock who played a match winning innings last time. Fortuin bowling beautifully in the powerplay and no pressure at all on him. — Ali Sajawal (@AliSaja25116369) January 28, 2024

Fortuin ki free wicket istaru — Sheldon Cooper (@rocKSTar7781) January 24, 2024

Real Plan hai BCCI ka Ye kya tinpot bilateral trophies kehte they apan fans ab wo chahie hi kyu 😌. Na ICC na Bilateral me n my bois will enjoy 74 IPL Matches, Mini IPL in OCT & SA20. Wo chodo usme kya rakha 😭 — Piyush Tanksale (@piyush_tanksale) January 28, 2024

That’s how it should be done . Just keep swinging Stoinis #SA20 — Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) January 28, 2024

Impressive Half Century From Breetzke !



Stoinis As Usual Never Fails To Impress Has Scored 21 Runs Of 24 Balls !#SA20 — Rahul Choudhary (@Rchoudhary0707) January 28, 2024

30 Ball Breetzke half century ‼️‼️‼️

Boy some of those shots was absolute beauties 🔥🔥#CricketTwitter #SA20 https://t.co/5lVO7Od6LO pic.twitter.com/sE8CwCx85h — Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 28, 2024









