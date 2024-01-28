More Options

SA20 | Twitter reacts to Fortuin’s wry smile after unaware de Kock gifts him hilarious caught and bowled

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A cricket ground can sometimes create thrill, suspense, and tension, and at times, it can lead to some hilarious moments. The latter took place when the Durban’s Super Giants locked horns with Paarl Royals, where Quinton de Kock gave away his wicket in a comical caught and bowled.

‌Durban’s Super Giants did not have a solid start after choosing to bat first as they could manage just 48/3 at the end of the powerplay. Opener Tony De Zorzi couldn't produce any magic as he was dismissed in the second over by Paarl’s Lungi Ngidi. However, Matthew Breetzke anchored the DSG batting and played a few super drives, paving the way for DSG to put up a decent total on board. As soon as De Zorzi was sent back to the hut, all eyes were now on the South African veteran Quinton de Kock to produce some class from his willow.

Things took a bit detour in the third over bowled by Bjorn Fortuin which witnessed a bizarre dismissal. Fortuin came round the wicket and bowled at the stump and de Kock tried to slog sweep over mid-wicket. In reality, de Kock toe-ended the ball straight to Fortuin but looked up thinking it was a top edge that went high. Momentarily, everyone on the ground was perplexed if the ball did travel in the air. But it was a straight forward catch and Fortuin knew that he got a bit lucky with that wicket as de Kock is a beast on the leg side. Fortuin had his hands covering his face in disbelief at this bizarre dismissal.

Twitter was in splits with the bizarre dismissal and took to social media to have a laugh.

