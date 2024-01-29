More Options

‌BPL 2024 | Bijoy, Nawaz star as Dhaka falls prey to Tigers’ dominating all-round brilliance in Sylhet

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Anamul Haque Bijoy, Evin Lewis, and Afif Hossain displayed utter dominance with the bat to steamroll Durdanto Dhaka by ten wickets. Despite a brilliant opening stand, Dhaka suffered a collapse, courtesy of a three-fer from Muhammad Nawaz and a couple of scalps from Mukidul Islam.

The Durdanto Dhaka openers Saim Ayub and Mohammad Naim backed their captain’s decision to bat first with a watchful approach, gathering 39 runs inside the powerplay. Gradually, the pair switched gears by slamming 36 runs in the next three overs with Naim (41 off 21) leading the assault. He whacked two sixes and a four on a trot against Afif Hossain before holing out to Evin Lewis at deep extra cover, leading to a hydration break. Subsequently, Dasun Shanaka removed Saim Ayub for 35 in the next over with the scoreboard reflecting 77/2 after 9.5 overs. The first couple of wickets paved the path for a collapse as the Khulna Tigers pegged back with Mukidul Islam and Mohammad Nawaz breaking the backbone of Dhaka. The Dhaka-based unit lost seven wickets in the space of the next 32 deliveries and all of a sudden they were reeling at 114/9 before the last pair of Arafat Sunny and Shoriful Islam dragged them to 130. 

In reply, Anamul Haque Bijoy and Evin Lewis initiated the chase with a bang with the former smacking a wristy six over deep backward square leg on the first ball itself. The left and right-handed pair coordinated well to notch up 50 runs in 4.3 overs before the Caribbean star left the field owing to an abdomen pull. It did not matter much to the chasing side as Bijoy looked in fine tune with the willow and continued scoring at the rate of ten runs per over with assistance from Afif. The captain led from the front and got to his fifty in just 37 balls, while Afif switched gears by tonking a four and a couple of sixes in the 12th over to curtail the equation to 11 required from the last eight overs. Although a couple of tight overs followed, the pair managed to complete the chase with 32 balls to spare with no further hiccups.

