‌BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Challengers completing hat-trick of wins as Tanzid-Bruce orchestrate cakewalk chase

The drought continued for Sylhet Strikers on Monday in their quest for a first win in BPL 2024. Fifties from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Tom Bruce backed their bowler’s disciplined effort that had restricted the Strikers to a below-par total in the first innings, with Bilal Khan scalping a three-fer.

Despite winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sylhet Strikers lost a couple of wickets early in the innings as Bilal Khan’s new ball mastery got the better of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Mithun. With 8/2 on the board after a couple of overs, Harry Tector and Zakir Hasan stabilised the ship. They soaked up pressure and scored a little over run-a-ball to glue 57 runs for the third wicket. Midway through the innings, the Strikers were 65/2 when Zakir Hasan (31 off 26) threw his wicket away in an attempt to up the ante. Subsequently, Ryan Burl caressed a 29-ball 34-run knock despite Tector departing for 45 off 42 and helped the side propel to 137/4 after 20 overs. 

The surface did not look as challenging as it was during the first innings when Tanzid Hasan Tamim opened the innings along with Avishka Fernando. The latter found three quick boundaries in the early half of the powerplay before getting outfoxed by a short ball in the first ball of the fourth over. New Zealand domestic veteran, Tom Bruce replaced Fernando in the middle and played good-looking shots amidst regular rotation of strike. The pair of Tanzid and Bruce ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking and the loose balls got the deserved treatment, thereby stitching an 89-run second-wicket partnership. Tanzid raced to his fifty and was cleaned up by Harry Tector with the scoreboard displaying 112/2 in 14 overs.  However, he massive partnership had already determined the fate of the contest as Bruce got to his fifty with assistance from Shahadat Hossain and eased off a cakewalk chase with 14 balls to spare.

The Twitterverse closely followed this encounter and here's how they reacted. 

 And the story continues!

Loss again!

Very sad!

Really disappointing!

Sad to see them like this!

Not really! But just a bad form!

:|

Pretty hard!

This hurts!

True!

