BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Challengers completing hat-trick of wins as Tanzid-Bruce orchestrate cakewalk chase
The drought continued for Sylhet Strikers on Monday in their quest for a first win in BPL 2024. Fifties from Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Tom Bruce backed their bowler’s disciplined effort that had restricted the Strikers to a below-par total in the first innings, with Bilal Khan scalping a three-fer.
The surface did not look as challenging as it was during the first innings when Tanzid Hasan Tamim opened the innings along with Avishka Fernando. The latter found three quick boundaries in the early half of the powerplay before getting outfoxed by a short ball in the first ball of the fourth over. New Zealand domestic veteran, Tom Bruce replaced Fernando in the middle and played good-looking shots amidst regular rotation of strike. The pair of Tanzid and Bruce ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking and the loose balls got the deserved treatment, thereby stitching an 89-run second-wicket partnership. Tanzid raced to his fifty and was cleaned up by Harry Tector with the scoreboard displaying 112/2 in 14 overs. However, he massive partnership had already determined the fate of the contest as Bruce got to his fifty with assistance from Shahadat Hossain and eased off a cakewalk chase with 14 balls to spare.
The Twitterverse closely followed this encounter and here's how they reacted.
4 GAMES, 4 DEFEATS. ❌— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) January 29, 2024
It’s all going wrong for Mashrafe Mortaza & Sylhet Strikers in BPL 2024. Meanwhile, Chattogram are on a roll. 🔥
Match Result✅”Chattogram Challengers”WON by 8 wickets against Sylhet Strikers 13th match of BPL…..— Saheel Shareef (@SaheelShareef25) January 29, 2024
1. Tanzid Hasan scored a Fifty 50(40)
2.Tom Bruce scored Unbeaten 51(44)
Sylhet franchise have lost first four matches of a BPL edition in— sudharshan sridharan (@sudharshansrid1) January 29, 2024
2012
2015
2019/20
Shame on the team— nadim Ahmad (@AhmadSixth) January 29, 2024
Is Sylhet Strikers the most unfit team in the #BPL2024 ?— AJ Labib (@AJL1916) January 29, 2024
You know it's all wrong in Sylhet Strikers when Ariful Haque (11 wickets in 119 games) is your opening bowler. #BPL2024— Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) January 29, 2024
Couldn’t able to score 150-160 despite 6 wickets in hand. Poor show from Sylhet Strikers batters.#BPL2024— Afrid Mahmud Rifat 🇧🇩 (@rifat0015) January 29, 2024
Disappointing performance by Sylhet Strikers thus far.— AJ Labib (@AJL1916) January 29, 2024
Very poor innings from Sylhet Strikers, should have at least 160 on this ground. Easy chase.— WT4 (@Waltert04090788) January 29, 2024