‌BPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to Challengers completing hat-trick of wins as Tanzid-Bruce orchestrate cakewalk chase

The surface did not look as challenging as it was during the first innings when Tanzid Hasan Tamim opened the innings along with Avishka Fernando. The latter found three quick boundaries in the early half of the powerplay before getting outfoxed by a short ball in the first ball of the fourth over. New Zealand domestic veteran, Tom Bruce replaced Fernando in the middle and played good-looking shots amidst regular rotation of strike. The pair of Tanzid and Bruce ensured that the scoreboard kept ticking and the loose balls got the deserved treatment, thereby stitching an 89-run second-wicket partnership. Tanzid raced to his fifty and was cleaned up by Harry Tector with the scoreboard displaying 112/2 in 14 overs. However, he massive partnership had already determined the fate of the contest as Bruce got to his fifty with assistance from Shahadat Hossain and eased off a cakewalk chase with 14 balls to spare.