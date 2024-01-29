ILT20 | Twitter in awe as Theekshana demolishes Dubai Capitals to hand Sharjah Warriors dominant 9-wicket win
Maheesh Theekshana ripped through the Dubai Capitals middle order to set up a mammoth victory for Sharjah Warriors|
ILT20
The Dubai Capitals proved to be no match for Sharjah Warriors' bowling prowess in Sharjah as Maheesh Theekshana and Daniel Sams decimated the side with four and three wickets respectively. A chase of 105 turned out to be a walk in the park thereafter as the Warriors won with 41 balls to spare.
David Warner's decision to have Dubai Capitals set a target backfired in incredible fashion as the side's batting unit capitulated without any resistance. Rahmanullah Gurbaaz was the first to succumb to Mark Watt's corker in the second over after an opening partnership of 12 before Ben Dunk handed Daniel Sams his first wicket of the day to leave the powerplay score reading 32/2. As it turned out, the 17-run partnership shared between him and Warner would fail to be surpassed for the rest of the innings with only two batters surpassing the mark of 20. Warner first fell prey to a stunning catch by Niroshan Dickwella and then Maheesh Theekshana got rid of Sam Billings and Max Holden in the space of three deliveries. His two ensuing overs further brought the scalps of Caribbean duo Jason Holder and Rovman Powell before Sams returned to the attack to end Roelof van der Werme's blitzkrieg of 21 from 14 deliveries. Sikandar Raza's patient 25-ball stay for 22 runs couldn't survive the Australian's wiliness either and the Capitals ended up all out for 104, with Theekshana and Sams returning phenomenal figures of 4/20 and 3/28 respectively.
The chase expectedly turned out to be a mere formality with Dickwella and Johnson Charles effectively sealing matters with an opening stand of 70. Once the Sri Lankan holed out for 37, Charles remained put to end up unbeaten on 43 alongside Joe Denly (23) and take his side across the finishing line on the first ball of the 14th over for a second straight victory and third overall in the season.
Magical bowling
Magical✨ bowling from Mahesh thekshana#ILT20 #KLRahul#KSBharat #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/cb8rse2dMF— Tharun (@surakshaengg) January 29, 2024
Top class spell
4 overs || 20 runs || 4 wickets— wajith.sm (@sm_wajith) January 29, 2024
Another Day Another Top class Spell from Maheesh Theekshana ❤️🙌#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/gtePRqPboB
Always dependent
DC is always dependent on Sikandar Raza ☹️— Tharun (@surakshaengg) January 29, 2024
How can raza bat in every match?
Raza performed in every match for DC#ILT20 #KLRahul #KSBharat #Raza pic.twitter.com/pXqXbQUEzo
Leading wicket taker
What a Spell @maheesht61 4/20 (4 Overs).— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 29, 2024
Leading Wicket-taker currently in #ILT20 2024 ➡️ 11 Wickets @SharjahWarriors #SWvDC #ILT20 https://t.co/eaTMn9Pi1v
On role
MAHEESH THEEKSHANA🔥....— SUMIT07💛 (@sumitcsk07) January 29, 2024
He's On Role... Coming In Form Just Before IPL🔥💛....#ILT20 #DavidWarner #CricketTwitter #INDvsENG
Going to make better points
Warriors are going to make better thier NRR on points table,this team is favt for final ILT20 Season 2😍😍😍😍— J J 🇵🇰 (@adil4246) January 29, 2024
Got white belt
Theekshana getting the white belt (Leading wicket taker) in this season's ILT20. Clearly in my playing XI this season.. pic.twitter.com/IWpBo0kBY5— Unsold IPL Player (@Leg_shift_D) January 29, 2024
People really enjoying Hindi
Watching Ilt20 for cricket ❌️— M. Taqshil (@FahdiAli2000) January 29, 2024
Watching Ilt20 for hindi commentary ✅️
Standby venue
NEWS - United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the standby venue for PSL9 incase due to any reason PSL9 has to be shifted outside Pakistan. This is one reason why PCB has violated it's own laws of maximum two T20 leagues in a year and granted additional NOC to it's players for ILT20. #PSL9— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) January 29, 2024