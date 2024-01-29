ILT20 | Twitter in awe as Theekshana demolishes Dubai Capitals to hand Sharjah Warriors dominant 9-wicket win

David Warner's decision to have Dubai Capitals set a target backfired in incredible fashion as the side's batting unit capitulated without any resistance. Rahmanullah Gurbaaz was the first to succumb to Mark Watt's corker in the second over after an opening partnership of 12 before Ben Dunk handed Daniel Sams his first wicket of the day to leave the powerplay score reading 32/2. As it turned out, the 17-run partnership shared between him and Warner would fail to be surpassed for the rest of the innings with only two batters surpassing the mark of 20. Warner first fell prey to a stunning catch by Niroshan Dickwella and then Maheesh Theekshana got rid of Sam Billings and Max Holden in the space of three deliveries. His two ensuing overs further brought the scalps of Caribbean duo Jason Holder and Rovman Powell before Sams returned to the attack to end Roelof van der Werme's blitzkrieg of 21 from 14 deliveries. Sikandar Raza's patient 25-ball stay for 22 runs couldn't survive the Australian's wiliness either and the Capitals ended up all out for 104, with Theekshana and Sams returning phenomenal figures of 4/20 and 3/28 respectively.