ILT20 | Twitter in awe as Theekshana demolishes Dubai Capitals to hand Sharjah Warriors dominant 9-wicket win

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Maheesh Theekshana ripped through the Dubai Capitals middle order to set up a mammoth victory for Sharjah Warriors

ILT20

The Dubai Capitals proved to be no match for Sharjah Warriors' bowling prowess in Sharjah as Maheesh Theekshana and Daniel Sams decimated the side with four and three wickets respectively. A chase of 105 turned out to be a walk in the park thereafter as the Warriors won with 41 balls to spare.

David Warner's decision to have Dubai Capitals set a target backfired in incredible fashion as the side's batting unit capitulated without any resistance. Rahmanullah Gurbaaz was the first to succumb to Mark Watt's corker in the second over after an opening partnership of 12 before Ben Dunk handed Daniel Sams his first wicket of the day to leave the powerplay score reading 32/2. As it turned out, the 17-run partnership shared between him and Warner would fail to be surpassed for the rest of the innings with only two batters surpassing the mark of 20. Warner first fell prey to a stunning catch by Niroshan Dickwella and then Maheesh Theekshana got rid of Sam Billings and Max Holden in the space of three deliveries. His two ensuing overs further brought the scalps of Caribbean duo Jason Holder and Rovman Powell before Sams returned to the attack to end Roelof van der Werme's blitzkrieg of 21 from 14 deliveries. Sikandar Raza's patient 25-ball stay for 22 runs couldn't survive the Australian's wiliness either and the Capitals ended up all out for 104, with Theekshana and Sams returning phenomenal figures of 4/20 and 3/28 respectively.

The chase expectedly turned out to be a  mere formality with Dickwella and Johnson Charles effectively sealing matters with an opening stand of 70. Once the Sri Lankan holed out for 37, Charles remained put to end up unbeaten on 43 alongside Joe Denly (23) and take his side across the finishing line on the first ball of the 14th over for a second straight victory and third overall in the season.

