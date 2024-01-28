More Options

ILT20| Twitter lauds Sharjah Warriors’ clinical performance as they beat Desert Vipers in Sharjah

Sharjah Warriors beat Desert Vipers by 7 runs paving the way for a playoff berth. A clinical bowling bowling and fielding performance by the Sharjah Warriors helped them to defend the total of 174 runs while the Vipers struggled at keeping wickets and ultimately fell short of reaching the target.

‌Choosing to bowl first worked well for the Desert Vipers as they restricted the Sharjah Warriors to 55/2 at the end of the powerplay. Sharjah openers Niroshan Dickwella and Johnson Charles failed to provide a great start as Vipers pacer Luke Wood scalped both of them just after the powerplay. However, the Warriors looked relentless in the middle order with Martin Guptill and skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore putting up a splendid partnership of 101 runs paving the way for their side to put up a solid total on board. Vipers spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Shadab Khan proved expensive, conceding 30 and 25 runs in their quota. However, after Guptill’s departure, things looked bleak for Sharjah as there were no proper partnerships. In the end, Joe Denly and Chris Woakes put up a 27-run partnership, taking their side to 174/7.

 Desert Vipers had a wobbly start as skipper Colin Munro departed for a duck in the first power. The Vipers, however, looked determined with Alex Hales and Adam Hose’s steady partnership of 26 runs. However, these meagre partnerships lacked further acceleration for the Vipers to chase the target. The shift came in the 13th over with Azam Khan and Alex Hales putting up a 52-run partnership. But a disciplined bowling unit by Sharjah, especially Luke Wood and Hasaranga, gave the Vipers some tough challenge to chase the target. Ultimately, wickets kept falling at regular intervals as the Vipers could put up 167/7 in 20 over. 

