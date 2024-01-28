ILT20| Twitter lauds Sharjah Warriors’ clinical performance as they beat Desert Vipers in Sharjah

‌Choosing to bowl first worked well for the Desert Vipers as they restricted the Sharjah Warriors to 55/2 at the end of the powerplay. Sharjah openers Niroshan Dickwella and Johnson Charles failed to provide a great start as Vipers pacer Luke Wood scalped both of them just after the powerplay. However, the Warriors looked relentless in the middle order with Martin Guptill and skipper Tom Kohler-Cadmore putting up a splendid partnership of 101 runs paving the way for their side to put up a solid total on board. Vipers spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Shadab Khan proved expensive, conceding 30 and 25 runs in their quota. However, after Guptill’s departure, things looked bleak for Sharjah as there were no proper partnerships. In the end, Joe Denly and Chris Woakes put up a 27-run partnership, taking their side to 174/7.