ILT20| Twitter lauds Sharjah Warriors’ clinical performance as they beat Desert Vipers in Sharjah
Sharjah Warriors beat Desert Vipers by 7 runs paving the way for a playoff berth. A clinical bowling bowling and fielding performance by the Sharjah Warriors helped them to defend the total of 174 runs while the Vipers struggled at keeping wickets and ultimately fell short of reaching the target.
Desert Vipers had a wobbly start as skipper Colin Munro departed for a duck in the first power. The Vipers, however, looked determined with Alex Hales and Adam Hose’s steady partnership of 26 runs. However, these meagre partnerships lacked further acceleration for the Vipers to chase the target. The shift came in the 13th over with Azam Khan and Alex Hales putting up a 52-run partnership. But a disciplined bowling unit by Sharjah, especially Luke Wood and Hasaranga, gave the Vipers some tough challenge to chase the target. Ultimately, wickets kept falling at regular intervals as the Vipers could put up 167/7 in 20 over.
