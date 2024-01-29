IND vs ENG | Bumrah reprimanded for deliberate physical contact with Pope during Hyderabad Test
Indian pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah has been handed a demerit point after deliberate physical contact with England batter, Ollie Pope, in the first Test against England. The pacer was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC code of conduct on Day 4 in Hyderabad by the global cricketing body.
The event took place during the 81st over of England's second innings when a well-set Pope jabbed a length delivery near the cover point area to set off for a quick single. Bumrah was spotted intentionally standing in the way of the batter which resulted in an “inappropriate physical contact “ as per the ICC code of Conduct.
Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel suggests “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”
The batter was visibly unhappy after the shoulder of the bowler thudded with his body and groaned about it to the onfield umpire. Subsequently, Bumrah put his hand up in an apology followed by Rohit Sharma strolling towards the middle-order batter and calming him down, albeit the Gujarat-based was consequently seen lecturing the batter on running etiquettes. Pope went on to slam 196 runs in England’s historic win by 28 runs with Bumrah cleaning him up in the 103rd over to deny him a double ton.