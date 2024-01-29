IND vs ENG | Sarfaraz Khan gets maiden Test call-up in wake of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja injuries

Off-spinner Washington Sundar and left-arm orthodox Saurabh Kumar also made it to the squad as potential cover-ups for Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran had hurt his right hamstring while unsuccessfully attempting to avoid a run-out in the second innings of the first Test and eventually hobbled off the field wincing in pain. Sundar has already represented India in three Tests, scoring three half-centuries in six innings but only managing six wickets in the process. Saurabh, meanwhile, would be a part of the Indian contingent for the first time after impressing with a 77 in the latest encounter against England Lions and backing it up with a five-wicket haul to secure an innings win. The Uttar Pradesh veteran boasts a first-class batting average of 27.11 and a bowling average of 24.41 with 290 wickets in 68 games, including 22 fifers and eight 10-wicket hauls.