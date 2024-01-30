BPL 2024 | Fortune favors brave Barishal as Shehzad, Mahmudullah, and Imran leave Strikers thirsty for maiden win
Torrid times extend for the Sylhet Strikers as the hunt for a maiden win continues after 49 runs drubbing in the hands of Fortune Barishal. Ahmed Shehzad and Mahmudullah’s fifties were backed by disciplined bowling with Mohammad Imran leading the charge with a four-for in Sylhet.
Similar to their counterparts, Sylhet lost a couple of scalps inside the field restrictions as Najmul Hasan Shanto’s poor outing with the bat was followed by Shamsur Rahman’s brisk 25 off 23 balls. With the help of periodic boundaries, the Strikers accumulated 44 runs inside the powerplay but incurred a jolt after captain Mashrafe Murtaza was outdone by Khaled Ahmed in the final ball of the seventh over. Zakir Hasan and Benny Howell tried to soak the pressure and helped the side get to 69/3 midway through the chase. The pair orchestrated 58 runs together for the fourth wicket before they followed each other to the hut on back-to-back deliveries in the 14th and 15th over. The Barishal bowlers crawled back in the contest and it paved the path for a lower order folding as the Strikers lost the remaining five wickets in a space of 20 deliveries with Mohammad Imran leading the bowling claiming a four-for in a 49 runs triumph.
The Twitterverse closely followed this contest and here’s how they opinioned in social media.
BPL T20 2024: Match 16— ATEEQURREHMAN (@ATEEQURREH84209) January 30, 2024
Sylhet Strikers vs Fortune Barishal
Fortune Barishal won by 49 Runs👏#BPL | #BCB | #Cricket | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/suE4q746f7
Another 4-wicket haul for Mohammad Imran Jr. representing Fortune Barishal in #BPL2024.— Ashish kumar (@ashuisbad) January 30, 2024
Since Nov 2023, he has 27 wickets in 14 T20s. He is part of Lahore Qalandars for #PSL2024 and they're likely to make him warm the bench because of their abundant pace bowling resources.
Mohammad Imran Jr. took four wickets again for Fortune Barishal in #BPL2024. pic.twitter.com/O8chLIYnIL— 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐇𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐮'𝐬 (@mdshiipu) January 30, 2024
Ahmad Shahzad top-scored for Fortune Barishal for the second match in a row.— KING 05 (@MNOUMAN05) January 30, 2024
What a win for them! Alhamdullilah ❤️❤️ #BPL2024 #AhmadShahzad #bpl pic.twitter.com/tauvrcwye8
Fortune Barishal won by 49 runs against Sylhet Strikers with a belligerent knock of 66 from Ahmad Shahzad pic.twitter.com/ahP8k575zT— Aqdas Rehman (@AqdasRehman) January 30, 2024
Fortune Barishal won by 49 runs.#BPL— Muzammal Syed (@Iammuzammalsyed) January 30, 2024
Fortune Barishal won by 49 Runs. Fabulous Knock A Shehzad 66(41) and @Mahmudullah30 51*(24). What a Spell Mohammad Imran 4/29.#FBvSS #BPL2024— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 30, 2024