‌BPL 2024 | Fortune favors brave Barishal as Shehzad, Mahmudullah, and Imran leave Strikers thirsty for maiden win





Being forced to bat first Fortune Barishal got an unpleasant start after skipper Tamim Iqbal and Pritom Kumar departed inside the powerplay off Nayeem Hasan and Richard Ngarava. The scoreboard reflected 33/2 after 4.2 overs with Ahmed Shehzad scoring the bulk of runs and extended the total to 47/2 at the cusp of powerplay. The Pakistan batter was assisted by Soumya Sarkar until the innings’ halfway mark, adding 50 runs together for the third wicket before the latter was bowled by English domestic veteran, Benny Howell. However, there was no stoppage of runs from the bat of Shehzad who went on notch 66 off 41 that saw nine fours and a couple of sixes. Mushfiqur Rahim played second fiddle to Shehzad and Mahmudullah Riyad before Howell outfoxed him to claim his third scalp of the contest. Barishal were going well with 134/5 after 17 overs and Mahmudullah stepped on the accelerator to bash the opposition bowlers left, right, and centre. His 24-ball 51 was accompanied by a quickfire from Mehidy Hasan Miraz that helped Barishal get to 186/5 at the end of the innings.

Similar to their counterparts, Sylhet lost a couple of scalps inside the field restrictions as Najmul Hasan Shanto’s poor outing with the bat was followed by Shamsur Rahman’s brisk 25 off 23 balls. With the help of periodic boundaries, the Strikers accumulated 44 runs inside the powerplay but incurred a jolt after captain Mashrafe Murtaza was outdone by Khaled Ahmed in the final ball of the seventh over. Zakir Hasan and Benny Howell tried to soak the pressure and helped the side get to 69/3 midway through the chase. The pair orchestrated 58 runs together for the fourth wicket before they followed each other to the hut on back-to-back deliveries in the 14th and 15th over. The Barishal bowlers crawled back in the contest and it paved the path for a lower order folding as the Strikers lost the remaining five wickets in a space of 20 deliveries with Mohammad Imran leading the bowling claiming a four-for in a 49 runs triumph.

The Twitterverse closely followed this contest and here’s how they opinioned in social media.

Another 4-wicket haul for Mohammad Imran Jr. representing Fortune Barishal in #BPL2024.



Since Nov 2023, he has 27 wickets in 14 T20s. He is part of Lahore Qalandars for #PSL2024 and they're likely to make him warm the bench because of their abundant pace bowling resources. — Ashish kumar (@ashuisbad) January 30, 2024

Mohammad Imran Jr. took four wickets again for Fortune Barishal in #BPL2024. pic.twitter.com/O8chLIYnIL — 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬𝐇𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐮'𝐬 (@mdshiipu) January 30, 2024

Ahmad Shahzad top-scored for Fortune Barishal for the second match in a row.

What a win for them! Alhamdullilah ❤️❤️ #BPL2024 #AhmadShahzad #bpl pic.twitter.com/tauvrcwye8 — KING 05 (@MNOUMAN05) January 30, 2024

Since Nov 2023, he has 27 wickets in 14 T20s. He is part of Lahore Qalandars for #PSL2024 and they're likely to make him warm the bench because of their abundant pace bowling resources. — Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) January 30, 2024

Fortune Barishal won by 49 runs against Sylhet Strikers with a belligerent knock of 66 from Ahmad Shahzad pic.twitter.com/ahP8k575zT — Aqdas Rehman (@AqdasRehman) January 30, 2024

Fortune Barishal won by 49 runs.#BPL — Muzammal Syed (@Iammuzammalsyed) January 30, 2024

