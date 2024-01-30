BPL 2024 | Twitter lauds Omarzai’s all-round show as Riders leapfrog Comilla in final over showdown
Rangpur Riders get to back-to-back victories in the Sylhet leg as the thirties from Babar Azam, Fazle Mahmud, and Azmatullah Omarzai paved the Riders to a defendable total. Mahidul Islam Ankan’s fifty fell short as Hasan Mahmud and Omarzai’s excellent slog over bowling led to an eight-run win.
In reply, Litton Das failed to give the desired start to the Victorians as he was dismissed for a golden duck carelessly early inside the powerplay. His opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan found it difficult to get boundaries but somehow ticked the scoreboard with good strike rotation. The Pakistani gloveman’s anchoring assist to Mohidul Islam Ankan did not last long after Mohammad Nabi outwitted him near the halfway mark of the innings. Subsequently, Ankan was supported by Towhid Hridoy as the tag team contributed 53 runs together with the former getting to a half-century. After 12 singles in as many deliveries between the 13th and 15th over, Ankan got out in an attempt to up the ante, courtesy of a brilliant catch from Babar Azam in the 17th over. While Khushdil Shah did whack two sixes the Riders’ bowlers had the last laugh with Azmatullah Omarzai and Hasan Mahmud bowling brilliantly in the slog overs. The equation was curtailed down to 29 runs required from the final over and it saw the wicket of well-set Hridoy (39 off 28 balls) and Aamer Jamal that acted as the final nail in the coffin to Comilla’s hope for victory.
The Twitterverse followed this contest closely and here's how they responded.
He lives in hearts— Babar®azam_iN_Veins (@FazilKashmiri17) January 30, 2024
He lives everywhere #BabarAzam𓃵 the Brand#BPL pic.twitter.com/oexkP6hGwB
Rangpur Riders won the third victory of this year's BPL season by defeating Comilla by 8 runs. Babar scored 37, Fazle 30 and Azmatullah 36 with the bat for Rangpur. Azmatullah 2, Hasan, Shakib and Nabi took one wicket each with the ball.#BPL2024#BPL24#BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/DwvH23V7zB— Md Ifran Ali Bijoy 🇧🇩 (@IfranAliBijoy20) January 30, 2024
Pakistani cricketers always try to sink the team in whatever league they play. In BPL, Babar Azam and Rizwan think of defeating their team at any cost.#BPL2024— Shashank anand (@SR_anand4) January 30, 2024
Babar Azam has now 63%of winning runs for his team in this BPL.. Blessing for every team ❤️👑#BabarAzam𓃵 | #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/900y6mqN4s— Babar Azam Fans (@IslamKhan17619) January 30, 2024
Win For Rangpur Riders Against Comilla Victorians ✍️. Batting First Rangpur Riders Set The Total Of 165/5 In 20 Overs ✍️. In Reply Comilla Victorians Can Only Make 157-6 In 20 Overs ✍️. #CVvRR #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/k7snfkm0sN— SportsFreak_Sameer (@Sidharth_World_) January 30, 2024
Rangpur Riders have now won 3 out of their four matches Featuring Babar Azam. 🖤🔥👑@babarazam258 #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/w7Gvow49Uu— Muneeb Tweets (@muneeb_tweets56) January 30, 2024
Babar Azam took 3 significant catches, 37(36)— Muhammad Shoaib (@shoaibsb1) January 30, 2024
Rangpur Riders won by 8 runs 😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/jdLP7Wzhor
Congratulations to Babar Azam fans...— Babar Azam 56 (@RehanWasi8) January 30, 2024
Rangpur Riders won another match by 8 runs...💥💥#BabarAzam𓃵 #BPL2024
Rangpur Riders won 3 matches. in all of them Babar is the highest scorer 👑 🔥#BabarAzam𓃵 #BPL2024 pic.twitter.com/BhKs5c1e2M— Tehreem (@its_tehreem0) January 30, 2024
Rangpur Riders have only lost one game and won three since Babar Azam joined the team. As you can imagine, Babar Azam is crucial to the Rangpur Riders because he scored the most runs in the three games they won while failing to score any in the one they lost. @babarazam258 ♥️😍 pic.twitter.com/qwTwR3CypV— Zohaib Hussain 🇵🇰 (@CricZobbiH56) January 30, 2024