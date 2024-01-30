Breaking | Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal admitted to ICU after discomfort in flight
Indian capped international, Mayank Agarwal has been rushed to the hospital in Agartala after he groaned from a burning sensation in his mouth during his flight to Surat. The 32-year-old was in stellar form with the bat during the Ranji Trophy campaign and may miss upcoming games.
The Karnataka mainstay has been given some tests after he vomited in the hospital and complained of uneasiness. The Tripura Cricket Association officials are present in the hospital and it is rumoured that Agarwal might miss the upcoming assignment against Railways, starting from February 2nd.
The right-handed batter is currently leading the Karnataka side in India’s premier First Class tournament and has notched up two centuries from four matches against Gujarat and Goa respectively. Winning two out of the four matches in Elite Group C, Karnataka has accumulated 15 points from four matches. However, the latest news is that Agarwal is out of danger resulting in a huge jolt to the team’s poise and morale.