ILT20 | Twitter in frenzy after Odean Smith’s wild card entry befuddles match officials in Dubai
It's usual to spot a sportsman get deceived by the wittiness of an opposition but it's rare a sight to watch the ones regulating the contest end up flummoxed. A similar incident took center stage when MI Emirates’ lack of communication over a super sub led to confusion between umpires.
The incident took place after the final ball of the 16th over when Wanindu Hasaranga ended Ambati Rayudu’s scratchy knock to nail the sixth wicket of the innings. With Dwayne Bravo still in the queue, Odeon was seen padded up and strolling towards the center of the field to replace Rayudu in the center. However, the all-rounder’s name was not enlisted in the teamsheet, thereby sparking confusion among the match officials.
Fourth umpire Aleem Dar was caught having a word with MI Emirates head coach with Nicholas Pooran and Odean Smith on the sidelines. The facial expressions of everyone at the spot seemed confusing as the on-field umpires were not informed by the think-tank about the desired super-sub. It spurred a sudden bewilderment and soon DJ Bravo was seen to come out to bat, sending Odean back to the dugout, thereby abandoning the super-sub. While the TV umpire, Paul Wilson clarified the same after the succeeding over, this bizarre incident sent the Twitterverse to a frenzy.
Odean is ready but umpire is not!
January 30, 2024
Odean called off!
January 30, 2024
Good one
Desert Vipers restrict MI Emirates at 149/9 with the help of Amir's 3 wickets.#INDvNZ #Blast #U19WorldCup2024 #ILT20— Hamza Taqveem (@taqveem_hamza) January 30, 2024
Looks like that
Speedometers tampered in ILT20 too? https://t.co/kiSRDcjAhi— Hassan (@Gotoxytop2) January 30, 2024
Wow!
Shaheen is behind Amir in his peak time. Now just imagine Amir ka peak time kaisa hota hoga. #ILT20 #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/O8s8LGp9il— Rim$ha ⚔ (@rimshabalouch) January 30, 2024
Superb
Muhammad Amir Final Over in #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/WvY8yvVSgK— Irfan Shakir (@iamirfanshakir) January 30, 2024
An almost hatrick
Mohammed Amir Gets 3 Wickets In His Final Over Of The Innings 🔥🔥🔥 #ILT20 #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/1kZMyzY0XV— Haider🤴 (@pclover4ever) January 30, 2024
What a push!
Three wickets from Amir in the final over 👏👏#ILT20 #MuhammadAmir pic.twitter.com/YPmlMkYebU— Zaigham Haider🇹🇭🎌 (@Zaigham880) January 30, 2024
World class
World class final over of the innings by Mohammad Amir 🔥🔥🔥 #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/Zdz3Dmsdcj— Muzammal Syed (@Iammuzammalsyed) January 30, 2024