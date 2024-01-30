‌ILT20 | Twitter in frenzy after Odean Smith’s wild card entry befuddles match officials in Dubai 





The table-toppers were thrown off the mat by some ruthless bowling from bottom-stationed Desert Vipers in the 15th game of the ILT20 2024. However, it wasn't as surprising as it was when the match officials were almost outdone by a ‘wrong’un’ by seeing Odean Smith geared up with the bat as a super sub in Dubai.

The incident took place after the final ball of the 16th over when Wanindu Hasaranga ended Ambati Rayudu’s scratchy knock to nail the sixth wicket of the innings. With Dwayne Bravo still in the queue, Odeon was seen padded up and strolling towards the center of the field to replace Rayudu in the center. However, the all-rounder’s name was not enlisted in the teamsheet, thereby sparking confusion among the match officials.

Fourth umpire Aleem Dar was caught having a word with MI Emirates head coach with Nicholas Pooran and Odean Smith on the sidelines. The facial expressions of everyone at the spot seemed confusing as the on-field umpires were not informed by the think-tank about the desired super-sub. It spurred a sudden bewilderment and soon DJ Bravo was seen to come out to bat, sending Odean back to the dugout, thereby abandoning the super-sub. While the TV umpire, Paul Wilson clarified the same after the succeeding over, this bizarre incident sent the Twitterverse to a frenzy.

