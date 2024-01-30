ILT20| Twitter reacts as pumped-up Amir loses cool exasperating Fletcher to take stance
You don't have to be good to start, you have to start to be good. Such was the case with Pakistan speedster Mohammed Amir who was seen yelling at MI batter Andrer Fletcher to his stance after the latter was seen delaying to take guard, causing Amir to vent out his frustration at Dubai.
Amir left no stone unturned to transform his magic onto the field as opting to bowl first worked wonders for the Vipers. The Pakistani pacer commenced the Viper's bowling by spitting venom at the MI batting scalping opener Kusal Perera with a lovely length delivery outside off. The Vipers contingent was pumped as Amir showcased his spellwork with the white cherry with utmost discipline. Amir’s zeal charged after his first wicket and it resulted in a display of frustration in the next ball.
After Perera was sent to the hut, Andre Fletcher came in and took his own sweet time to take his stance. He was seen lingering around the stump, marking his guard sluggishly which caused some resentment to the bowler as he yelled, “Jaldi aa”, indicating Fletcher to come to take his stance quickly so that Amir’s momentum is unharmed.
The Twitterverse reacted to Amir’s energy and took to social media to show their emotions.
