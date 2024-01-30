ILT20| Twitter reacts as pumped-up Amir loses cool exasperating Fletcher to take stance

Amir left no stone unturned to transform his magic onto the field as opting to bowl first worked wonders for the Vipers. The Pakistani pacer commenced the Viper's bowling by spitting venom at the MI batting scalping opener Kusal Perera with a lovely length delivery outside off. The Vipers contingent was pumped as Amir showcased his spellwork with the white cherry with utmost discipline. Amir’s zeal charged after his first wicket and it resulted in a display of frustration in the next ball.