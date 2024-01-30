More Options

ILT20| Twitter reacts as pumped-up Amir loses cool exasperating Fletcher to take stance

ILT20| Twitter reacts as pumped-up Amir loses cool exasperating Fletcher to take stance

11

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

You don't have to be good to start, you have to start to be good. Such was the case with Pakistan speedster Mohammed Amir who was seen yelling at MI batter Andrer Fletcher to his stance after the latter was seen delaying to take guard, causing Amir to vent out his frustration at Dubai.

In the 15th match of the International League T20, table-toppers MI Emirates locked horns with bottom-stationed Desert Vipers, a contest that may sound to be a mismatch given the current standings. But that's the beauty of T20 cricket and it can throw up completely unexpected results as the superb bowling attack of the Desert Vipers, led by Mohammad Amir douse the MI Emirates opening pair with early breakthrough.

Amir left no stone unturned to transform his magic onto the field as opting to bowl first worked wonders for the Vipers. The Pakistani pacer commenced the Viper's bowling by spitting venom at the MI batting scalping opener Kusal Perera with a lovely length delivery outside off. The Vipers contingent was pumped as Amir showcased his spellwork with the white cherry with utmost discipline. Amir’s zeal charged after his first wicket and it resulted in a display of frustration in the next ball.

After Perera was sent to the hut, Andre Fletcher came in and took his own sweet time to take his stance. He was seen lingering around the stump, marking his guard sluggishly which caused some resentment to the bowler as he yelled, “Jaldi aa”, indicating Fletcher to come to take his stance quickly so that Amir’s momentum is unharmed.

The Twitterverse reacted to Amir’s energy and took to social media to show their emotions.

 Amir is not happy!

Deadly

Back with a bang

POTM

Superb start

Kingmir

Levels!

1st of many!

A true cricket lover

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all