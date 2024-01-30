More Options

SA20 | Twitter astonished by Junior Dala’s impeccable acrobatics on the boundary grabbing screamer

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The athleticism on the cricket field can result in some jaw-dropping moments, especially if it is a spectacular catch pulled off to push the bar beyond imagination. Pretoria Capitals Junior Dala showcased his splendid reflexes on at the boundary line grabbing an impossible catch at Durban.

‌Durban’s Super Giants were indeed in the driver's seat putting up a total of 174/9 in 20 overs. The Giants had a few hiccups with the opening pair of Matthew Bretzkee and Tony De Zorzi, but a superb partnership of 61 runs between Quinten de Kock and Bretzkee gave the DSG proper momentum to take things forward. The Giant's middle order looked relentless with some blazing partnerships between Heirich Klassen and Bretzkee, Keshav Maharaj and JJ Smuts. At the end of the 20 overs, the Giants looked promising with the score and aimed to defend 170 runs.

Pretoria Capitals openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks walked in with utmost determination to give the Capitals a solid start. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, courtesy of a brilliant catch by South African youngster Junior Dala. In the first over bowled by Wiaan Mulder, Salt smacked the full-length delivery that swung away a bit as he got a thick edge to the deep backward point where Dala was positioned strategically. Dala leapt a bit for the grab and palmed it as he was close to the rope and managed to grab the screamer enthralling a packed Kingsmead. An astounded Pretoria side lauded the magnificent effort by Gala who is known for his splendid fielding.

The Twitterverse was dumbfounded by Dala’s catch and took to social media to laud the South African lad.

