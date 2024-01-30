SA20 | Twitter astonished by Junior Dala’s impeccable acrobatics on the boundary grabbing screamer
The athleticism on the cricket field can result in some jaw-dropping moments, especially if it is a spectacular catch pulled off to push the bar beyond imagination. Pretoria Capitals Junior Dala showcased his splendid reflexes on at the boundary line grabbing an impossible catch at Durban.
Pretoria Capitals openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks walked in with utmost determination to give the Capitals a solid start. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, courtesy of a brilliant catch by South African youngster Junior Dala. In the first over bowled by Wiaan Mulder, Salt smacked the full-length delivery that swung away a bit as he got a thick edge to the deep backward point where Dala was positioned strategically. Dala leapt a bit for the grab and palmed it as he was close to the rope and managed to grab the screamer enthralling a packed Kingsmead. An astounded Pretoria side lauded the magnificent effort by Gala who is known for his splendid fielding.
The Twitterverse was dumbfounded by Dala’s catch and took to social media to laud the South African lad.
What a catch!
January 30, 2024
Absolute stunner
What a catch by Junior Dala! Absolute stunner.— maddy (@224notout) January 30, 2024
His reflex
Junior Dala’s reflex 🥵🥵— G7 (@Gautam_D7) January 30, 2024
Proper catch
Gunn fielder Junior Dala. He works so hard on his fielding and loves it. Proper catch on the boundary that.— Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) January 30, 2024
Well done
Well done Junior Dala. What a catch #SA20 #durbansupergiants— Akiel Rugbeer (@ak05_) January 30, 2024
What a start
What a catch off the first ball of the innings! Junior Dala making even the fumble look easy #DSG— joslyn walker (@joswalker) January 30, 2024
Using 100% of his brain
Junior Dala using 100% of his brain to take that catch. Jumed to palm the ball up which was flying for a six and then took the catch on the rebound inches inside the ropes. Poor luck, Phil Salt. #SA20— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) January 30, 2024
Exceptional fielder
Junior Dala Is an exceptional fielder btw. Arguably the best fast Bowling fielder in the country.— Lawrence Bailey ⚪ 🇿🇦 (@LawrenceBailey0) January 30, 2024
And don't take on his arm you'll find yourself in big trouble.#CricketTwitter #SA20
Good fielder
Junior Dala “good fielding” clips. Every single one of them is <10% on the difficulty scale and then he tried his best to mess that Salt one up😂😂😂— Chef (@_chef5_) January 30, 2024
Exceptional fielder
I had no idea that Junior Dala was such an exceptional fielder.— Gooseberry 🇵🇸 (@ClixWell) January 30, 2024