SA20 | Twitter astonished by Junior Dala’s impeccable acrobatics on the boundary grabbing screamer

Pretoria Capitals openers Phil Salt and Will Jacks walked in with utmost determination to give the Capitals a solid start. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned, courtesy of a brilliant catch by South African youngster Junior Dala. In the first over bowled by Wiaan Mulder, Salt smacked the full-length delivery that swung away a bit as he got a thick edge to the deep backward point where Dala was positioned strategically. Dala leapt a bit for the grab and palmed it as he was close to the rope and managed to grab the screamer enthralling a packed Kingsmead. An astounded Pretoria side lauded the magnificent effort by Gala who is known for his splendid fielding.