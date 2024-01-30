More Options

SA20 | Twitter erupts as Klassen’s monstrous six targets cameraman fleeing to solace in Durban

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Taking risks doesn't mean shirking responsibility, but embracing possibilities. A cameraman at Kingsmead, Durban was on the verge of risking his head and camera as Heinrich Klassen hit a gigantic six over long-off, which could have resulted in casualty on the ground and damage to professional gear.

Durban’s Super Giants were off to a flying start in a crucial encounter against Pretoria Capitals as opener Matthew Breetzkee massacred the Pretoria bowling unit scoring 71/ 1 at the end of the powerplay. Despite Adil Rashid scalping Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klassen joined Breetzke in the ball-striking mayhem with one occasion witnessing a humongous six that escaped the cameraman and his gear by a feather. 

In the 13th over, skipper Wayne Parnell handed over the ball to Rashid aiming to scalp Klassen’s wicket, with some turn post 10th over. Unfortunately, things went a bit haywire as the in-form gloveman smacked a huge six with sheer timing with the ball landing near the videographer’s camera who was stationed meters away from long-off. The camera guy was quick in taking his heel off the position and avoided getting hit by the spearing kookaburra. Luckily, the broadcaster got back to his position unharmed and gesticulated about the consequences if the ball hit the camera and indicated the price of the camera being extravagant.

