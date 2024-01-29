More Options

SA20 | Twitter reacts to Faf raging at umpires for letting Pollard-Rabada's cunning gamesmanship fly

Faf du Plessis and Keiron Pollard were involved in a heated exchange during their SA20 encounter

Joburg Super Kings

The last consequence SA20's organizers would have wished for was to create a rift between the country's own players but such can be the nature of cricket. Faf du Plessis had a proper go at compatriot Kagiso Rabada and MI skipper Kieron Pollard after the duo attempted to have the game abandoned.

‌Joburg Super Kings were left staring at a daunting target of 98 in eight overs after drastically cut short their encounter with MI Cape Town but skipper Faf du Plessis took the opportunity to rage back into form after enduring a horrid campaign so far. The veteran began a game-winning unbeaten knock of 50 from just 20 deliveries by smashing Kagiso Rabda to all parts of the ground and not only orchestrating a successful chase but clinching a much-needed bonus point for his struggling outfit. However, for large parts of his batting effort, the encounter seemed at risk of being called off with the heavens wide open, and the ensuing game delaying tactics by counterpart Kieron Pollard drew the ire of Faf.

With Joburg having already blazed their way to 57 in three overs, the result was all but sealed in the visitors' affair. Realizing the same, Pollard took his own sweet time setting the field after handing Rabada the Kookaburra to bowl a second over. The Caribbean veteran was clearly testing Faf's patience and hoping for the umpires to decide the rain had grown too much for play to safely continue, provoking the Proteas to appeal to the officials to make Pollard hurry up. Even after everything was set for play to resume, Rabada slyly pulled out of his run-up while approaching the crease which sent his compatriot over the limit. Faf immediately rushed to the umpires with the fiery nature of his words needing no audio to be understood.

Nevertheless, Pollard refused to back down as he kept walking onto the center of the deck every delivery for the two consequent overs and making random field changes to bleed as much time as possible. At one point, a dismayed Faf was heard going, 'No, no, Polly' and fortunately for him, the rain relented enough for JSK to complete the chase in 5.2 overs much to Twitterat's amusement.

