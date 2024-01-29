SA20 | Twitter reacts to Faf raging at umpires for letting Pollard-Rabada's cunning gamesmanship fly

With Joburg having already blazed their way to 57 in three overs, the result was all but sealed in the visitors' affair. Realizing the same, Pollard took his own sweet time setting the field after handing Rabada the Kookaburra to bowl a second over. The Caribbean veteran was clearly testing Faf's patience and hoping for the umpires to decide the rain had grown too much for play to safely continue, provoking the Proteas to appeal to the officials to make Pollard hurry up. Even after everything was set for play to resume, Rabada slyly pulled out of his run-up while approaching the crease which sent his compatriot over the limit. Faf immediately rushed to the umpires with the fiery nature of his words needing no audio to be understood.