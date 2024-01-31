More Options

‌ILT20 | Twitter in splits after reckless Usman Khan forgets rules to smash bails instead of ball

‌ILT20 | Twitter in splits after reckless Usman Khan forgets rules to smash bails instead of ball

194

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Silly mistakes are not just confined to amateurs but also common at the elite level with one such incident catching attention in the ongoing ILT20. Usman Khan of the Gulf Giants smashed his stumps while attempting a shot to get dismissed hit-wicket in an extremely embarrassing incident.

With both teams stacked with the same points, the contest between the Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders promised to be riveting. The momentum swung like a see-saw in the first half but a moment that left the spectators puzzled was when Usman Khan got out bizarrely after whacking the stumps instead of the ball.

On the fourth delivery of the 18th over, Andre Russell intended to bowl a wide yorker that ended up being a bit overcooked. The Emirati batter was thus triggered to shift his balance on the back foot and in the process he premeditatively went too deep inside the crease which meant he had to stretch out towards the line of the ball at the last moment to play the cut. Unaware of how far the stumps were from him, Usman ended up slashing the bat towards the bails and eventually getting out in the form of hit-wicket. 

Although hit-wicket falls under the rules of cricket, Usman’s recklessness made it seem like a schoolboy error as if the right-hander was not certain of the cricketing rules, giving a reason for the Twitterverse to get into a frenzy.

 What a hit wicket!

Absolutely weird!

Hilarious

All smiles

Dreadful

Gari

Very well!

Nope

None

Yes please

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all