‌ILT20 | Twitter in splits after reckless Usman Khan forgets rules to smash bails instead of ball

On the fourth delivery of the 18th over, Andre Russell intended to bowl a wide yorker that ended up being a bit overcooked. The Emirati batter was thus triggered to shift his balance on the back foot and in the process he premeditatively went too deep inside the crease which meant he had to stretch out towards the line of the ball at the last moment to play the cut. Unaware of how far the stumps were from him, Usman ended up slashing the bat towards the bails and eventually getting out in the form of hit-wicket.