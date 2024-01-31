ILT20 | Twitter in splits after reckless Usman Khan forgets rules to smash bails instead of ball
Silly mistakes are not just confined to amateurs but also common at the elite level with one such incident catching attention in the ongoing ILT20. Usman Khan of the Gulf Giants smashed his stumps while attempting a shot to get dismissed hit-wicket in an extremely embarrassing incident.
With both teams stacked with the same points, the contest between the Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders promised to be riveting. The momentum swung like a see-saw in the first half but a moment that left the spectators puzzled was when Usman Khan got out bizarrely after whacking the stumps instead of the ball.
On the fourth delivery of the 18th over, Andre Russell intended to bowl a wide yorker that ended up being a bit overcooked. The Emirati batter was thus triggered to shift his balance on the back foot and in the process he premeditatively went too deep inside the crease which meant he had to stretch out towards the line of the ball at the last moment to play the cut. Unaware of how far the stumps were from him, Usman ended up slashing the bat towards the bails and eventually getting out in the form of hit-wicket.
Although hit-wicket falls under the rules of cricket, Usman’s recklessness made it seem like a schoolboy error as if the right-hander was not certain of the cricketing rules, giving a reason for the Twitterverse to get into a frenzy.
What a hit wicket!
January 31, 2024
Absolutely weird!
Usman Khan hit wicket, weird way to get out 🧐#ILT20 #ADKRvsGG— Aqdas Rehman (@AqdasRehman) January 31, 2024
Hilarious
Usman Khan in hit wkt in #ILT20 😂— AGK (@itzme_av) January 31, 2024
All smiles
Not all smiles at the finish 😀— Dilshad Ahmad (@ChDilshadGujjar) January 31, 2024
Desert Vipers had Shaheen Shah Afridi facing MI Emirates' Trent Boult with three required off the last ball, and the batter managed to scamper for a third along with Luke Wood to clinch a thrilling win🦅#ILT20#ShaheenAfridi #サッカー日本代表 pic.twitter.com/H2n0ZX5s77
Dreadful
dreadful batting #ILT20— Eddie Mush (@GuillemLieaDay) January 31, 2024
Gari
Gari ya afridi?#ShaheenShahAfridi#ILT20 pic.twitter.com/jTlIpJ5Cjt— Urooj Jawed🇵🇰 (@uroojjawed12) January 31, 2024
Very well!
Gulf Giants are playing well— Haseeb (@HaseebA09305538) January 31, 2024
They were put into bat by Abu Dhabi knight riders
In first fifteen overs they have scored 119 for the loss of three wickets#ILT20
Nope
Imad Wasim🗣️:— Cric_Addictor (@cricadictor) January 31, 2024
"Sorry to say but Babar Azam ki T20 main jaga nhi banti"#BabarAzam𓃵 #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/Ney7a4xr7j
None
Who is the better T20 bowler?— Prince Maher (@PrinceMahe19792) January 31, 2024
- Shaheen Afridi
- Mohammad Amir
Tell me honestly, please 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #ILT20 pic.twitter.com/Wa7pb6O20q
Yes please
Lynn out ho jah Bhai 🙂🥲#ILT20— Satya (@_satya96) January 31, 2024