‌ILT20 | Twitter laughs as umpires 'remember the name' of Carlos Brathwaite for violating laws by leaving field

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A cricket field hardly falls short of featuring entertaining moments that leave the spectators amused. A rare incident took center stage on Wednesday when Carlos Brathwaite trudged off the field without seeking the umpire’s permission, leading to a perplexing situation for coaches and officials.

A mouth-watering contest between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants peaked in the second half when Carlos Brathwaite sprayed a wrong’un against the on-field umpires after suddenly disappearing from the field following an eight-extras over inside the powerplay.

After conceding eleven runs in the fifth over against the Knight Riders’ openers, the West Indies all-rounder strolled off the field leading to a befuddling situation on the field. The cameras caught the attention of Gerald Erasmus loitering around the edge of the boundary ropes with the reserve umpire, Shiju Sham, in a confused state of mind hovering around. 

As the Giants had already forced their super-sub halfway through the contest, Sham was seen having an intense conversation with Erasmus whose name was not in the teamsheets. Moments later, the reserve umpire found Giants head coach, Andy Flower walking towards him to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, someone from the backstaff summoned Brathwaite, and the Caribbean cricketer was seen scurrying back onto the field of play. The on-field umpire Rod Tucker was bewildered over the situation and was seen rebuking the 35-year-old for breaching the laws and leaving the field uninformed, thereby resulting in a Twitter frenzy.

