ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Shaheen’s splendid cameo as Desert Vipers clinch cliffhanger against MI Emirates
In a thrilling game of cricket, Desert Vipers beat table toppers MI Emirates by two wickets in Dubai. Chasing a target of 150 runs, Desert Vipers struggled initially but got back miraculously in the death overs with Shaheen Shah Afridi keeping his calm and taking his side to victory side.
Things went down haywire for the Desert Vipers as openers Rohan Mustafa and Alex Hales couldn't produce any magic with the bat. The Vipers were 36/4 at the end of the powerplay after losing wickets in quick wickets of skipper Colin Munro and Wanindu Hasaranga. A disciplined MI Emirates bowling led to a middle-order collapse for the Vipers. Emirates bowlers Fazhalhaq Farooqi and Muhammed Rohid Khan were instrumental in picking the important wickets of Munro and Adam Hose with the scorecard at 62/5 at the end of the 9th over. However, Hasaranga and Pak star Azam Khan showed utmost compare and handled the middle order with a 34-run partnership. A few quick partnerships in the lower order couldn't help the Vipers accelerate further. However, things took a different in the death overs as Shaheen Shah Afridi showed utmost grit and took his side to cross the finishing line in the last over. With three runs required off the last ball, Afridi smacked the white cherry with a thick outside edge that raced away to the right of the square third-man area, giving Afridi the perfect opportunity to take three runs and beat the MI Emirates by 2 wickets.
What a finish!
January 30, 2024
What a match!
What a match Shaheen Shah Afridi has done it for their team Desert Vipers and he might've injured his elbow whilst diving 👀👀👀💪 #ShaheenShah— 2024 (@Samiizsleepin) January 30, 2024
The eagle!
SHAHEEN AFRIDI 🦅🦅🦅— aabyan (@aabyanzia) January 30, 2024
The best
Shaheen Afridi with a 3 (!) to win it for Desert Vipers off the last ball. Best ILT20 game to date, and a decent crowd, too. Lovely— Paul Radley (@PaulRadley) January 30, 2024
Superb finish!
what a finish by Shaheen Shah Afridi🔥🔥🏏🏏@Saqibca— Jampuri (@yousafiqbal282) January 30, 2024
Goat stuff!
Shaheen Shah Afridi🔥🔥— Haroon (@HaroonI114) January 30, 2024
Just wow!
Some finish from Shaheen Shah Afridi this... #ILT20— Apu (@apu_ACM) January 30, 2024
Clutch moment
Shaheen AFridi the man you are🔥🔥..— Rizzler (@LegDawn) January 30, 2024
Had a rough day with the ball and won his team a match with bat 🔥😭😭
Yess!
Afridi ne jeeta Diya 🥵— 🚩🚩🅡︎🅘︎🅢︎🅗︎🅘︎🚩🚩 (@Rishi_rajput24) January 30, 2024
He wins it!
Shaheen Shah Afridi wins it for Desert Vipers— S. (@KhabarKussss) January 30, 2024