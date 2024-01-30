ILT20 | Twitter reacts to Shaheen’s splendid cameo as Desert Vipers clinch cliffhanger against MI Emirates

Things went down haywire for the Desert Vipers as openers Rohan Mustafa and Alex Hales couldn't produce any magic with the bat. The Vipers were 36/4 at the end of the powerplay after losing wickets in quick wickets of skipper Colin Munro and Wanindu Hasaranga. A disciplined MI Emirates bowling led to a middle-order collapse for the Vipers. Emirates bowlers Fazhalhaq Farooqi and Muhammed Rohid Khan were instrumental in picking the important wickets of Munro and Adam Hose with the scorecard at 62/5 at the end of the 9th over. However, Hasaranga and Pak star Azam Khan showed utmost compare and handled the middle order with a 34-run partnership. A few quick partnerships in the lower order couldn't help the Vipers accelerate further. However, things took a different in the death overs as Shaheen Shah Afridi showed utmost grit and took his side to cross the finishing line in the last over. With three runs required off the last ball, Afridi smacked the white cherry with a thick outside edge that raced away to the right of the square third-man area, giving Afridi the perfect opportunity to take three runs and beat the MI Emirates by 2 wickets.