SA20 | Twitter in awe as Dala’s blazing fifer helps Durban’s Super Giants beat Pretoria Capitals
In a crucial encounter and fight for the playoffs berth, Durban’s Super Giants thrashed Pretoria Capitals by 8 runs in Durban. South African youngster Junior Dala showed the utmost brilliance in the field and with bowling picking up five important wickets and taking his side to the playoffs.
Opting to bat first worked well for the the Durban’s Super Giants with openers Matthew Bretzkee and Tony De Zorzi anchoring the side to 71/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, with De Zorzi’s dismissal, DSG's innings looked bleak along with Quinten de Kock’s wicket off a superb delivery by Adil Rashid. However, a superb partnership of 61 runs between Quinten de Kock and Bretzkee gave the DSG proper momentum to take things forward. The Giant's middle order looked relentless with some blazing partnerships between Heirich Klassen and Bretzkee, Keshav Maharaj and JJ Smuts, the Giants looked comfortable putting up a solid total of 174/9. There was grip and turn for spinners, and Senuran Muthusamy led the fightback for the Capitals with his spell of 3/26 which included the big wickets of Breetzke and Klaasen who were batting brilliantly. The Capitals did well to pull things back as Durban Super Giants were 107/2 after the first 10 overs, and they finished with 174.
Pretoria Capitals had a disastrous start as opener Phil Salt departed for a duck in the first over, with a brilliant catch by Junior Dala. Will Jacks and Kyle Verreynne spurred the Capitals innings with a decent partnership of 40 runs. However, the Giants had their moment of relief after scalping Verreynne just before the powerplay with the score at 47/2 in six overs. The Giant's bowling was disciplined in picking up wickets in quick succession as the Capitals couldn't build a constructive partnership. Junior Dala picked up five wickets in the death overs as the Capitals showed no grit to get back to the game and they could manage 166/9 in 20 overs. With a clinical win, Durban’s Super Giants becomes the first team to seal a playoff berth.
Dramatic ending of an innings
January 30, 2024
But why?
Why are any commentators not questioning rossuw man #SA20— madhavan M (@madhava24817314) January 30, 2024
Junior to senior
Junior Dala is trying hard to become Senior Dala. #Crickettwitter #SA20— StumpToSuccess (@beingpunter2912) January 30, 2024
Always special
Dala at Kingsmead is always Special 💪#SA20— Tradancyog (@TradancyOG) January 30, 2024
Tremendous shot
𝙏𝙧𝙚𝙚-𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩. 🫡— Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 30, 2024
108m and now the longest six of the season. 🚀#Betway #SA20 #WelcomeToIncredible #DSGvPC pic.twitter.com/hMCzURWHoG
Donating duck eggs
Durban Super Giants donating duck eggs #SA20— Sarkastik Observer ☭ (@SiyaSindelo) January 30, 2024
Too funky
If Durban arent too funky with their bowling - they have got a very big score on this dying wicket... #SA20— Innocent Bystander (@InnoBystander) January 30, 2024
Great crowd catch
It's a great crowd catch, but that's got to be pass interference for the push off #SA20— James (@cacklor) January 30, 2024
Special stuff
Crowd catch on the last ball of the innings. That's drama! Special stuff #SA20— MP (@Justmpm_) January 30, 2024
Must win
Must win for Pretoria & Durban since qualified in Top 2 in experimental mode . Hopefully the bowl skids on better under lights. Salt & Jacks needs to play a long innings here #SA20— Cricket Tamizhan (@CricketTamizhan) January 30, 2024