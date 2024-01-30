SA20 | Twitter in awe as Dala’s blazing fifer helps Durban’s Super Giants beat Pretoria Capitals

Opting to bat first worked well for the the Durban’s Super Giants with openers Matthew Bretzkee and Tony De Zorzi anchoring the side to 71/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, with De Zorzi’s dismissal, DSG's innings looked bleak along with Quinten de Kock’s wicket off a superb delivery by Adil Rashid. However, a superb partnership of 61 runs between Quinten de Kock and Bretzkee gave the DSG proper momentum to take things forward. The Giant's middle order looked relentless with some blazing partnerships between Heirich Klassen and Bretzkee, Keshav Maharaj and JJ Smuts, the Giants looked comfortable putting up a solid total of 174/9. There was grip and turn for spinners, and Senuran Muthusamy led the fightback for the Capitals with his spell of 3/26 which included the big wickets of Breetzke and Klaasen who were batting brilliantly. The Capitals did well to pull things back as Durban Super Giants were 107/2 after the first 10 overs, and they finished with 174.