BPL 2024 | Twitter celebrates Mayers' heroics eclipsing four-time champs as Barishal clinched maiden title
Fortune Barishal beat Comilla Victorians by six wickets to lift their first Bangladesh Premier League title in Dhaka. Chasing 155 runs, the Barishal batting looked strong with a great partnership from Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, while Kyle Mayers' 30-ball 46 paved the way for victory.
In pursuit of their inaugural title, Barishal's opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz laid a strong foundation for their team with formidable 59 runs inside the powerplay. The eighth over saw a setback for Barishal, with England all-rounder Moeen Ali claiming Tamim's wicket and going on to dismiss Mehidy in a while with a well-executed tossed-up delivery. With Kyle Mayers and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease, Barishal reached 97/2 after 12 overs and the former shifted gears to launch an attack. The pair accumulated 21 runs in the 15th over, propelling the team to 140/2 by the 16th over. However, the Victorians managed to break the partnership in the 17th over by dismissing Mayers and Rahim. Despite this setback, Barishal's batting remained resilient. The pivotal moment came when David Miller's elegant drive resulted in a boundary, securing Fortune Barishal's victory and their maiden BPL title.
Fortune Barishal win their very first Bangladesh Premier League title! 🏆 #BPL2024 #bplfinal #FanCode pic.twitter.com/lR5HM29TWe— FanCode (@FanCode) March 1, 2024
