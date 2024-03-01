BPL 2024 | Twitter celebrates Mayers' heroics eclipsing four-time champs as Barishal clinched maiden title

‌Opting to bowl first proved advantageous for Fortune Barishal when they claimed the wicket of Comilla opener Sunil Narine in the first over. Despite the setback, Barishal skipper Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy managed to stabilize the innings, guiding their team to 29/1 within three overs. The powerplay, however, saw the departure of Hridoy and Litton, leaving the defending champions struggling at 49/3 by the sixth over. The middle order faced challenges, with Johnson Charles and Moeen Ali falling quickly, both dismissed by Fuller, who also secured crucial wickets in the form of Litton and Hridoy thereafter. Jaker Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon then formed a resilient partnership, contributing 36 runs and bringing the score to 106/5 by the 16th over. However, Ankon's departure in the 17th over created a pivotal moment, setting the stage for Andre Russell's explosive display. The 35-year-old Jamaican powerhouse unleashed three massive sixes in the 19th over, propelling the score to a total of 154/6 at the end of the 20 overs.