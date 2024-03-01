More Options

BPL 2024 | Twitter celebrates Mayers' heroics eclipsing four-time champs as Barishal clinched maiden title

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fortune Barishal beat Comilla Victorians by six wickets to lift their first Bangladesh Premier League title in Dhaka. Chasing 155 runs, the Barishal batting looked strong with a great partnership from Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, while Kyle Mayers' 30-ball 46 paved the way for victory.

‌Opting to bowl first proved advantageous for Fortune Barishal when they claimed the wicket of Comilla opener Sunil Narine in the first over. Despite the setback, Barishal skipper Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy managed to stabilize the innings, guiding their team to 29/1 within three overs. The powerplay, however, saw the departure of Hridoy and Litton, leaving the defending champions struggling at 49/3 by the sixth over. The middle order faced challenges, with Johnson Charles and Moeen Ali falling quickly, both dismissed by Fuller, who also secured crucial wickets in the form of Litton and Hridoy thereafter. Jaker Ali and Mahidul Islam Ankon then formed a resilient partnership, contributing 36 runs and bringing the score to 106/5 by the 16th over. However, Ankon's departure in the 17th over created a pivotal moment, setting the stage for Andre Russell's explosive display. The 35-year-old Jamaican powerhouse unleashed three massive sixes in the 19th over, propelling the score to a total of 154/6 at the end of the 20 overs.

In pursuit of their inaugural title, Barishal's opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz laid a strong foundation for their team with formidable 59 runs inside the powerplay. The eighth over saw a setback for Barishal, with England all-rounder Moeen Ali claiming Tamim's wicket and going on to dismiss Mehidy in a while with a well-executed tossed-up delivery. With Kyle Mayers and Mushfiqur Rahim at the crease, Barishal reached 97/2 after 12 overs and the former shifted gears to launch an attack. The pair accumulated 21 runs in the 15th over, propelling the team to 140/2 by the 16th over. However, the Victorians managed to break the partnership in the 17th over by dismissing Mayers and Rahim. Despite this setback, Barishal's batting remained resilient. The pivotal moment came when David Miller's elegant drive resulted in a boundary, securing Fortune Barishal's victory and their maiden BPL title.

